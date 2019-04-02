‘The Hills’ MTV Reboot Gets First Teaser Trailer

MTV’s reboot of The Hills is almost here, and on Tuesday the first promo landed to get fans excited.

The Hills’ stars are getting a fresh start this summer, but it is not ignoring where it came from either. The new teaser from MTV is about half new footage and half classic throwbacks, reminding fans of how they fell in love with the original cast in the first place. It then flashes forward, triumphantly showing what comes next for the Hollywood socialites.

“Remember your first day of school, your first kiss, your first love. Some memories last forever,” read a few title cards. “Your first breakup and your first time finding yourself.”

The old footage from The Hills includes Spencer Pratt‘s proposal to Heidi, a fight between Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby, and other memorable moments. The screen then reads: “now it’s time to start all over again” before rolling brand new footage.

The cast looks clean cut in the brighter, more high-definition footage of The Hills: New Beginnings. The clip finds Partridge and Bobby back together again, wondering how to get back in the reality TV rhythm.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Patridge says.

“With you and I?” Bobby asks.

“Yeah, friend,” she says pointedly.

Completing the early 2000s throwback aesthetic, The Hills: New Beginnings is set to a melancholy rendition of “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield. Perhaps most exciting of all, the trailer came complete with a premiere date. The Hills: New Beginnings hits MTV on June 24.

The classic reality series reboot was first announced in August. Most of the main cast reunited on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the time, and fans soon learned that they would be back together on TV as well.

The new show will feature the original cast along with their children and a few other new faces sprinkled in. As always, it will follow them through their fast-paced lives as Los Angeles socialites trying to make it work.

The reboot comes hot on the heels of some other reality TV reboot successes. Perhaps the most comparable show on TV right now is Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The generation that grew up on these programs is eager to fall right back in with them, and MTV is happy to oblige.



The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 24 on MTV.