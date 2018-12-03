‘The Hills’ Star Justin Bobby Dishes on Possibility of Reboot Relationship With Audrina Patridge

The Hills fans shouldn’t get too excited about a potential romance between exes Justin Bobby Brescia and Audrina Patridge.

Although both are currently single, Brescia told Entertainment Tonight at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One that a future romance with Patrige was “not gonna happen.”

“[That’s] old school, new beginnings not for that, though,” he said.

Brescia maintained his can’t-be-tied-down persona from the old days, saying revival viewers “might [see me] meet a few ladies, but I’m so busy and fast. I’m too quick for love.”

When asked about the cast’s newest member, Mischa Barton, Brescia said he isn’t sure what to think about The O.C. star just yet.

“She’s pretty quiet. She’s a really quiet being, so nobody’s really cracked her code yet, but we’re getting to know her,” he said.

He said that filming the rebooted version of The Hills is more fun than the original series. “Everybody’s not taking it as seriously as we used to. We’re having fun. I have more fun with comedy than I do with drama, at least, I handle it better,” he said.

But those looking for drama shouldn’t be disappointed, either: “Mental warfare always happens, but nothing physical yet,” he said.

The show’s previous stars, Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad, have famously not signed on for the revival — not that Brescia cares. “We’re not missing anybody,” he said cheekily. “Anybody who’s not there, we’re not missing anybody.”

Many fans of The Hills have wondered if Brescia and Patridge will rekindle their old flame that once was the center of many storylines on the original MTV series. Earlier this month, Patridge settled her divorce from ex-husband Corey Bohan after a drawn-out, bitter battle.

Patridge filed for divorce in September 2017 after just 10 months of marriage. They’re still finalizing a custody schedule and child support amount for their 2-year-old daughter, Kirra Max. They also agreed to “participate in mediation to resolve all remaining and reserved issues.”

Patridge and Bohan dated off and on since 2008 before becoming engaged in November 2015. Five months before their Hawaiian wedding, they welcomed daughter Kirra in June 2016. In her divorce filing, Patridge accused Bohan of domestic violence. Kirra became a point of contention between the pair, with Bohan asking the court to ban Kirra from appearing on The Hills reboot.

In court documents, Bohan requested that “neither party [could] allow the minor child to be filed [sic] or to appear in any reality television production without the express, written consent of the other parent.”

“I do not believe it is in Kirra’s best interest to appear on reality TV as the effects of being in the public spotlight could be extremely damaging to such a young child and could result in potentially dangerous interactions with fans and/or paparazzi,” Bohan said in the documents.

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere in 2019.