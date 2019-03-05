‘The Hills’: Cosmopolitan Walks Back Supposedly Leaked Premiere Date of Reboot

After a printed edition of Cosmopolitan‘s April issue declared that the reboot of The Hills would be premiering on April 15, the online version of the article has walked back that claim, now stating that the series will arrive on MTV this summer.

The article reads that the series was “originally scheduled to premiere in April, as of Cosmopolitan‘s press time, but [is] now slated to launch this summer.”

The magazine’s April cover features original The Hills stars Whitney Port, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge along with series newcomer Mischa Barton, who dished on the reboot in the accompanying interview.

Aptly named The Hills: New Beginnings, the reboot will feature the show’s original cast members Port, Montag, Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt and Stephanie Pratt, In addition, new faces will include Barton, Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado, and Ashley Wahler.

The show was originally announced in August 2018 and will not feature original stars Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari — Conrad is now a lifestyle guru who wants to focus on her family, and Cavallari headlines her own E! reality show, Very Cavallari, alongside husband Jay Cutler.

“The current cast members seem more than happy to leave LC and Kristin in the past,” Cosmopolitan‘s article reads before quoting Port, who said, “They’re not part of the storyline.”

The article notes that the duo’s absence “makes sense” since New Beginnings‘ focus is on its stars’ current group of friends, which does not include Conrad or Cavallari. Montag addressed this fact when she recalled her friendship-ending fight with Conrad, explaining that she honestly thought the two would eventually reconnect.

“Sometimes things happen that will change how you feel about people, and sometimes it’s very permanent,” she said. “I thought with Lauren and me, we would’ve been friends again.”

Barton is a new face in the group, though she revealed that she thinks her arrival on the show was almost predestined.

“It’s weird because I remember going out with Nicole Richie and people at the time, and we would come by set when they were filming The Hills,” she said. “She would drag me to the producer van to see what you guys had been up to all day. All these years later…it sounds corny, but it felt like this was supposed to happen.”

The actress added in a phone interview that upon agreeing to appear on the show, she didn’t fully realize she’d be walking into a tight-knit group of friends who are now all mothers (Montag and husband Spencer Pratt share son Gunner, Patridge is mom to daughter Kirra and Port and her husband share son Sonny).

“I sometimes get in over my head,” Barton explained. “I didn’t really consider the fact that they’re all such close friends. They’re family girls. They all have husbands or ex-husbands and babies.”

“I was afraid that, obviously, the drama would land on me because I don’t have babies,” she added. “But the bulk of the drama comes from the history they have.”

Photo Credit: Cosmopolitan