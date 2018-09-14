‘The Hills’: Brody Jenner Joins Revival

Brody Jenner is heading back to The Hills. The DJ has signed on for the classic MTV reality series revival, reported Us Weekly Thursday.

Multiple sources told the publication that Jenner and his new wife Kaitlynn Carter will be appearing on The Hills: New Beginnings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Audrina Partridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Jason Wahler and Whitney Port are also set to appear on the rebooted series, which will premiere in 2019.

The series will focus on many of the original cast members as they live their lives in Los Angeles, with the teaser that first premiered during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards featuring Stephanie saying, “It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird.”

Two of the show’s biggest stars — Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari — will not be returning for the revival. Conrad has made it clear over the years that she has no interest in returning to reality TV, focusing on her beauty and lifestyle brands while keeping her family largely out of the spotlight.

Cavallari, meanwhile, is starring in her own reality series, Very Cavallari, which just finished its first season on E! The show, which focuses on her life with Jay Cutler running her Uncommon James business in Nashville, Tennessee, was recently renewed for a second season.

Cavallari did appear to be on board for a reunion of the iconic show recently in an interview with PEOPLE, but that was before the premiere of her E! series.

“I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then Heidi and Spencer signed a deal with MTV,” she said at the time. “And they’re such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn’t do it without them. So, it’s been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it.”

Another cast member who will not be returning is Lo Bosworth, who said in February on her Lady Lovin’ podcast that she was ready to leave that part of her life in the rear view mirror.

“I don’t want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for,” she said. “I think everybody actually feels that way about their coworkers, which is really what the The Hills was. They were all just my f—ing coworkers. It was a job. A j-o-b.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV in 2019.

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com