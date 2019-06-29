‘The Hills’: Brandon Jenner Defends Brother Brody After Outrage Over Alleged Misgendering of Caitlyn Jenner

Brandon Jenner is coming to little brother Brody Jenner‘s defense following the premiere of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings. During the first episode, Brody, 35, referred to dad Caitlyn Jenner as “he.”

Speaking about his father and wife sharing the same name, Brody said: “My dad, he also became a woman — don’t want to forget about that one. I had been dating Kaitlynn Carter for four-and-a-half years, and my dad came out and said that he wanted to be called Caitlyn.”

After the episode aired, Brandon appeared on Channel Q Radio’s “Let’s Go There.” The 38-year-old defended his brother. He also encouraged fans to “teach through encouragement” rather than “tearing somebody down.”

“Accidents happen and people slip up and you shouldn’t shame them for it. There’s not an ill intention,” Brandon said of his brother.

Brandon also talked about conversations he had with Caitlyn about calling her “dad” after her 2015 transition. He admitted that he’s not “an expert,” but said he was speaking from “personal experience.”

“By no means am I an expert on the subject. I only have my own personal experience, and in my own personal experience, this was a conversation I had with my dad, which was, ‘You can still call me “Dad.”‘ There’s a part of me that relates to being your father at one point in my life, and you can still call me “Dad,”‘ he recalled Caitlyn telling him.

“So that’s the understanding that we have with each other, which makes sense, so I think that that’s correct,” Brandon went on to add.

Half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who also continue to call Caitlyn their dad, previously revealed they had similar conversations with her. The Jenner’s gathered for Father’s Day following the reveal of Caitlyn’s name on Vanity Fair. Kylie sent a special Father’s Day message to Caitlyn on the special day.

“Happy Father’s Day my little light of sunshine. ‘You can still call me dad, Kylie. No matter what I’m always going to be your father. That’s never going to change,’” she wrote on social media at the time.

Since Caitlyn’s coming out, there has been a disconnect between her and the Kardashian family. Caitlyn published a book in which she included several details about her marriage to Kris Jenner, which the Kardashian matriarch did not agree with. Since then, she’s had a strained relationship with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. Kylie and Kendall maintain relationships with Caitlyn, though.