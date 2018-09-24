‘The Hills’ Audrina Patridge Splits From Ryan Cabrera

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera have called it quits for the second time, Us Weekly reports. The Hills star and Cabrera dated for five months in their second time around before breaking up again, a source told the magazine Monday.



The two reunited in May following Patridge’s divorce after having dated seriously for five months in 2010.

In June, Patridge told PEOPLE she was “the happiest I’ve ever been right now” after getting back together with Cabrera.

“We’re just having fun. Nothing is forced,” she said. “You know, great things happen when it’s not forced, and things are naturally just happening. And that’s what it is. We just have the best time together.”

“Audrina said she and Ryan are getting more serious and her friends think he’s ‘great.’ Her friends and family … all love him and support them,” a source told Us Weekly in July. “They are still taking it slow. She can’t do anything too serious until she’s divorced, which is taking longer than she wishes.”

Patridge, 33, filed for divorce from BMX pro Corey Bohan in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage. Two days after filing, she obtained a temporary restraining order and child abduction preventions orders against him after claiming he was violent. Bohan was not charged with domestic violence due to lack of evidence, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office,

The MTV personality and Bohan reached an agreement in October 2017 that Patridge would get full legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kirra, while he was granted visitation rights. Those rights included that drop-offs would occur at a police station and that conversations between the parents would be held through the communication service Talking Parents.

Patridge’s divorce is still pending, however. “He won’t sign them,” she previously told PEOPLE of the divorce papers. “I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. It is what it is. The best thing that came from that was Kirra, and I’m so thankful for that.”

In court documents, Patridge admitted to being “more afraid of him now than ever, and fear for the safety of our daughter Kirra when she is in his care. I do not believe, under the current circumstance, that visitation is in Kirra’s best interest until Corey obtains professional individual therapy for an extended period of time.”

Bohan has blasted the MTV reboot of The Hills, which was announced last month, in recent weeks, making it clear he does not want Kirra involved in the series.

“I refuse to think it’s ok for our 2yr old daughter Kirra Bohan to be shown & exploited on Reality TV. Not just my child but anyone’s for that matter,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram in August.

“I Stand up for what I believe in. This post isn’t an attack or negative rant. This is about our daughter Kirra Bohan,” he captioned the post, which he disabled anyone from commenting on.