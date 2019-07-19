‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Corey Bohan

The Hills: New Beginnings star Audrina Patridge was granted a request for a temporary restraining order against ex-husband Corey Bohan Thursday. The couple was married for 10 months before they split. They are parents to 3-year-old daughter Kirra Max.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, Patridge filed an emergency motion earlier this week on behalf of their daughter. A judge later granted the reality star’s request, ordering Bohan to keep 100 yards away from Patridge and Kirra. He was also told to stay away from their home, Kirra’s school and other locations. He was also denied visitation rights while he is investigated on the domestic violence allegations Patridge made in the motion.

Most of the details from the emergency filing were sealed by the court. However, The Blast reports that Patridge listed the most recent alleged abuse as taking place in May 2019 and “continuing to this day.” Patridge is also seeking full custody of their daughter.

There will be another hearing later this month, during which an investigator will give testimony. Sources close to the case told The Blast Bohan is “under investigation by officers in Costa Mesa for a recent incident” with Patridge and Kirra.

A few weeks before Patridge filed for the temporary restraining order, Bohan was accused of not arriving at a custody drop-off. That incident is not related to the current situation.

Patridge and Bohan, a professional BMX dirt bike rider, started dating in 2008 and became engaged in 2015. They married in November 2016, a few months after Kirra was born. In September 2017, Patridge filed for divorce and a temporary restraining order, and it was finalized in December 2018.

When Patridge filed for divorce in 2017, she claimed Bohan became “increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous,” reports E! News. Bohan denied the allegations and prosecutors declined to press charges because of a lack of evidence.

After MTV announced plans for a The Hills reunion series last year, Bohan filed a court order to keep Kirra from appearing on the series, E! News reported in October 2018. However, Kirra eventually did appear on the show.

In a December 2018 interview with Us Weekly, Patridge admitted it was difficult to co-parent with Bohan.

“That’s progress in the works. Hopefully, I mean, we’ll see what happens,” Patridge said at the time. “We go to mediation in January so hopefully things can be worked out cordially and done in the right way for our daughter.”

In November, Patridge did get sole legal and physical custody of Kirra, but Bohan was granted visitation rights three times a week.

“Kirra’s very independent as well. She’s very strong-willed and she loves to help me with everything,” Patridge told Us Weekly. “So she’s in the swim office with me helping me go through inventory. I hope that she learns from me and it sticks with her.”

Bohan is keeping a close eye on New Beginnings. In June, he blasted Spencer Pratt for joking that Kirra’s father might be Patridge’s ex Justin Bobby instead.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET. on MTV.

Photo credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images