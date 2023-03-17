'The Great British Baking Show' Announces New Host in Wake of Matt Lucas' Exit

The Great British Baking Show has its new co-host! TV presenter Alison Hammond announced Friday that she is replacing Matt Lucas as Noel Fielding's co-host in the tent for the upcoming season of the U.K. baking competition, known overseas as The Great British Bake Off. Hammond and Fielding will be joined by regular judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Hammond shared a hilarious video on Twitter of her interviewing cake versions of herself and her co-stars to break the news. "It's official!! It's happening The Great British Bake Off ! Let's have it," Hammond captioned the video. "The cake that is. So excited." In the jokey video, Hammond says, "So yes it's breaking news, Alison Hammond is joining the team of The Great British Bake Off. Alison, have you got any words whatsoever?"

"'Well, do you know what I'm just absolutely thrilled, I'm going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I'm joining The Great British Bake Off, I'm so very excited!'" the cake version of Hammond responds. When the TV personality moves the microphones to her co-star cake figurines, she teases, "As you can see all my colleagues are absolutely speechless! Yes, yes, just speechless. We're so very, very happy and we can't wait to get started."

In an official announcement from Channel 4, Hammond said, "Finally I can talk about it! I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining The Great British Bake Off and can't wait to meet this year's bakers. It's a huge honor to be back in the tent and I can't wait to get started." Season 14 of The Great British Baking Show begins filming this spring and will air later this year on Channel 4 in the U.K. and Netflix in the U.S.

Hammond's co-host announcement comes just three months after actor Lucas announced his departure from the show following three seasons. "xxx Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects," the Bridesmaids star wrote in a statement at the time. "So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else. ... I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won! xxx Matt."