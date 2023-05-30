'The Family Stallone': Sylvester Stallone Chimes in on Daughter Scarlet's Breakup in Exclusive Clip

The next episode of The Family Stallone shows Rocky star Sylvester Stallone in full father mode for his youngest daughter, Scarlet. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters Sophia and Sistine called up Sly to convince him to comfort Scarlet during her time of need. The full episode will be released on Paramount+ on Wednesday, May 31.

At the beginning of the clip, Jennifer told Sophia and Sistine they need to loop Stallone in on the situation because he is great at handling breakups. "Scarlet and Sly are very similar and they understand each other very well," Jennifer explained to the camera. Unfortunately, Stallone was in Atlantic City with his brother Frank Stallone at the time, so his daughters needed to FaceTime him. Once they get a hold of him, Sistine broke the bad news. Scarlet was "spiraling" after her boyfriend broke up with her.

Stallone was more confident in Scarlet's ability to get over the split than Jennifer and their daughters. "I don't think she's as depressed as you guys think she is," Stallone said. Sistine didn't agree, telling the camera that she didn't think Stallone was "comprehending how difficult" this was for Scarlet. They demanded Stallone call up Scarlet, with Sistine noting that her dad needs to "be a little more sensitive."

Stallone still wasn't buying it. He came up with a wager. If Sophia still isn't over the split within the next two weeks, he will talk with his daughter. If she is over it, Jennifer, Sophia, or Sistine will have to go to a lizard shop with Frank to pick out a lizard. As Stallone explained, Frank has never had a pet and he decided he needed something more exotic than a dog. "A reptile store with Frank seems like torture," Sophia said. However, Sophia still jumped in and took the bet, because she knew Scarlet would still be sad about the split in two weeks. Viewers will have to tune in to see who wins the bet.

The Family Stallone launched on Paramount+ earlier this month and has been a huge hit for the streaming platform. The show was already renewed for a second season last week. The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. The show is also available in Canada, Latin America, Brazil, the U.K., Australia, and Italy, with more international debuts coming soon.

Stallone also stars in Paramount+'s hit drama series Tulsa King, which will be back for a second season as well. The series was created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and marks the first regular series role of Stallone's career. All nine Season 1 episode are already streaming. Stallone plays Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mafia capo assigned to start a criminal empire in Oklahoma after finishing his jail sentence.