'The Challenge USA': Tyler Crispen Addresses Relationship Status With Alyssa Snider (Exclusive)

The competition on Season 2 of The Challenge USA is winding down ahead of the elusive final. Before they can get there, several competitors will still have to face elimination. After being targeted for the better part of the season, Big Brother alum Tyler Crispen drew the short stick as he was directly nominated to go into the elimination. Unfortunately, he faced off against Survivor alum Chris Underwood, who is no stranger to eliminations this season, and lost in a tight battle. Following his time on The Challenge USA Season 2, Tyler spoke with PopCulture.com about his experience. In addition to discussing why he finally decided to say yes to The Challenge this time around, he also shared what his relationship status with Alyssa Snider is like today.

Given his fan-favorite status, some have wanted to see Tyler on The Challenge for years now. While he was previously considered for the show (possibly to be Kaycee Clark's "ride or die" on Season 38 of MTV's The Challenge), it wasn't until the second season of The Challenge USA that he decided to try his hand at the series. So, why now? As he explained, the timing happened to work out perfectly after everything that he was dealing with off-screen.

(Photo: Jonne Roriz/Paramount)

"I just felt like, I mean, there was a lot of things going on in my personal life. I just got out of a public relationship that had been happening for a long time, and I was kind of just personally looking for something new, looking for a life change and I was in a transitional phase," Tyler explained. "It's funny how these opportunities kind of present themselves at the perfect time and I just paid attention to that this time and I was like, 'You know what? I'm not going to be scared this time. I'm going to go try something new and see what happens.' So it just worked out perfectly and I'm really glad it did because that was the experience of a lifetime."

After agreeing to be on this season of The Challenge USA, he did make a splash on the show, particularly thanks to his relationship with Alyssa S. But, where do the two stand today? Based on what Tyler had to say, they may not be together at the moment, but there's no bad blood between them at all. He said that he and Alyssa are "friends at the moment," adding that after being in a long-term relationship with his ex-fiancé, Angela Rummans, he's ready to simply focus on himself right now. The Big Brother 20 star said, "I feel like it's important for me to kind of live life as just Tyler for right now. And as tough as it is, because Alyssa is an absolutely perfect human being, I just felt like that was the right move for me."

Tyler's time on The Challenge USA may be over, but the season is still underway. New episodes of The Challenge USA air on CBS on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET. All of the episodes that have already aired on CBS can be viewed on Paramount+.