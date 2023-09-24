'The Challenge: USA' Star Reveals Major Injury

The competitors on The Challenge USA have been faced with some intense tasks throughout Season 2. Unfortunately, because of the physically demanding nature of the challenges, injuries can happen. That was the case for Big Brother 24 star Monte Taylor, who injured his shoulder during one of the show's daily challenges. Due to his injury, his ability to perform in the various challenges was definitely "compromised," as he told Entertainment Weekly.

Taylor told the publication that he dislocated his shoulder during the "working the poles" daily challenge. He explained that he's dislocated his shoulder in the past, so he knew what he was dealing with. The Challenge USA star said, "They popped it in about five minutes afterwards, and I got an X-ray to make sure it was in place. But after that, pretty much the entire season I was playing with a compromised shoulder." He went on to say that he was grateful that he was still able to compete even though he still feels "a little bit of discomfort" after the experience.

(Photo: Jonne Roriz/Paramount)

"I was glad that I was able to still compete even with the whole shoulder situation," Taylor said. "It definitely compromised my swimming — that motion is not a very comfortable one after dislocating your shoulder. But I've rehabbed it before, so I knew what to do on my own time, and thankfully I lasted as long as I did and didn't have anything that required me to dangle from one arm or something."

This wasn't the only injury that Taylor sustained. During his exit interview with PopCulture.com, he explained that the three-hour elimination he was in against Tyler Crispen led to some injuries that he still has to this day. Taylor said about the elimination, "I talked to Tyler. We both still have bruises from the strap that was holding us to that cable. I mean, it was long and grueling." Even though he gave it his all in the elimination, Crispen ended up with the win, meaning that Taylor's time on The Challenge USA was at an end. Considering the injuries that he sustained during his time on the show, maybe his exit came at the right time.

The Challenge USA airs on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. All episodes that have already aired can be viewed on Paramount+.