‘The Challenge’ Star Reveals Engagement to Pilates Instructor

Joss Mooney is engaged. The Challenge star proposed to his beautiful girlfriend, a pilates instructor named Emily.

He began his Instagram post by reflecting in life before meeting his soon to be bride. The reality vet says she’s made his life better, noting something was amiss despite his career and fitness influencing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As far as clichés go, I’ve spent most of my life chasing things. Success, experiences, material rewards. I thought those were the things that would make me happy. And yes, I’ve built a good life but deep down, something was always missing,” he began, adding, “Now I know why…And I could look back and say it was wasted time, but the truth is, it all led me to you.”

He admitted he wasn’t looking for love at the time. But the moment he met her, he knew she was “the one.” And he says true happiness starts with her. And he’s ready to shout it to the world.

“Right now, I feel like I’m on cloud nine. The old me would’ve kept this to himself. I’d of cringed at this kind of message…but today, I’m proud. I’m proud to say I’ve found my person. Thank you, Emma. For loving me, for believing in me and for making me the man I am today. I promise to love you, protect you and stand by your side for the rest of our lives.”

She posted several Instagram posts, including a reel of highlighting the beautiful engagement ring, captioning the post, “little did I know this day would change my life forever…10.06.25.”

Mooney is a contestant from Ex on the Beach UK 1 and Ex on the Beach UK 5. He was a finalist on Final Reckoning, and competed in Vendettas and War of the Worlds 2 for The Challenge.