'The Challenge' Showrunner Teases Big 'All Stars' Season 4 Update Coming 'Very Soon' (Exclusive)

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, Season 39 of the flagship series, recently ended. Now, fans are turning their attention towards The Challenge's future, including the fourth season of the franchise's spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars. Following the Season 39 finale, PopCulture.com got the chance to chat with The Challenge showrunner Emer Harkin. While the producer couldn't share too much about the upcoming All Stars season, she did share that fans can expect some news "very soon."

Harkin wasn't able to talk too in-depth about All Stars just yet, but she did say, "You just keep an eye on your socials, 'cause there's news dropping very soon." The producer added that "within a matter of days" fans should be getting "huge info" about the upcoming season. Even though this isn't too big of an update, it's certainly promising to hear that fans will get the All Stars tea they've been waiting for sometime soon.

There have been few details released about All Stars Season 4 at this point. However, as Ashley's Reality Roundup highlighted, the cast reportedly includes vets such as Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, and Leroy Garrett. When PopCulture.com got to chat with Cara Maria in January, following her brief appearance as a mercenary on Season 39, she teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"With this All Stars that's going to come up, the whole point of it was just to give everybody who is extremely nostalgic and misses the Road Rules and misses that old school fun vibe, it's back," Cara Maria said. "And even though I had a very difficult road, as one would expect, I have a lot of things that I'm proud of and I can't wait for everybody to see it."