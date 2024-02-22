'The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion' Crowns a Winner, and Fans Aren't Thrilled

Season 39 of 'The Challenge' ended with Emanuel Neagu taking home the win.

By Stephanie Downs

After tasking contestants with endless missions in the Control, Chaos, and Conquest portions of the game, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion has crowned a winner. On the Feb. 21 episode of The Challenge, Emanuel Neagu, who has previously appeared on Survivor Romania, won. Only one individual walked away as a new champion, meaning that the other finalists, including Nurys Mateo, Corey Lay, and Moriah Jade, walked away without nabbing the crown. 

If you venture over to social media to see how The Challenge fans have responded to the news of Emanuel's win, you'd know that they weren't too thrilled about the outcome. Considering that Emanuel took a step back from the spotlight and managed to avoid elimination all season, those viewers weren't happy to see that he was crowned the season's sole winner. Furthermore, many didn't love that Nurys, who dominated the last stage of the game, came in second place. Take a look at what those fans have to say. 

Not My Winner

Some aren't even acknowledging that Emanuel won. Instead, Nurys is the champ in their eyes.

Eh

This fan thinks that Emanuel "did absolutely nothing to deserve that title." Clearly, they're not stoked about him being crowned as the winner.

A Different Take

This viewer isn't "impressed" by the win. They don't feel as though Emanuel did enough during the season.

The Real Winner

A good majority of fans have considered Nurys to be a champ. To their point, she did come in first place amongst the women.

A Joke

Some feel as though the season was a "joke" due to the ending. Those are some strong words.

Cue the Boos

This fan wasn't high on the season to begin with. Emanuel's win didn't change that.

Sharing Their Thoughts

Fans wanted Emanuel to have a bigger presence in the game. Alas, he still won.

