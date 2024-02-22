'The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion' Crowns a Winner, and Fans Aren't Thrilled
Season 39 of 'The Challenge' ended with Emanuel Neagu taking home the win.
After tasking contestants with endless missions in the Control, Chaos, and Conquest portions of the game, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion has crowned a winner. On the Feb. 21 episode of The Challenge, Emanuel Neagu, who has previously appeared on Survivor Romania, won. Only one individual walked away as a new champion, meaning that the other finalists, including Nurys Mateo, Corey Lay, and Moriah Jade, walked away without nabbing the crown.
If you venture over to social media to see how The Challenge fans have responded to the news of Emanuel's win, you'd know that they weren't too thrilled about the outcome. Considering that Emanuel took a step back from the spotlight and managed to avoid elimination all season, those viewers weren't happy to see that he was crowned the season's sole winner. Furthermore, many didn't love that Nurys, who dominated the last stage of the game, came in second place. Take a look at what those fans have to say.
Not My Winner
Idk what anyone says @NurysKMateo is the true winner of #TheChallenge39. Argue wit ya momma pic.twitter.com/5ws5sl0tfx— Logan Henderson (@007HiLo) February 22, 2024
Some aren't even acknowledging that Emanuel won. Instead, Nurys is the champ in their eyes.
Eh
I hope they ain’t expecting us to call Emmanuel a challenge champion or a vet cause he did absolutely nothing to deserve that tittle I’m just saying ( happy he got money for his grandparents though ) #TheChallenge39 pic.twitter.com/gp60jaE13u— bbyyyalana🥀 (@Alana28191162) February 22, 2024
This fan thinks that Emanuel "did absolutely nothing to deserve that title." Clearly, they're not stoked about him being crowned as the winner.
A Different Take
I just don’t feel like Emmanuel earned it. He went under the radar the entire season. I’m not impressed. #TheChallenge39 #TheChallenge pic.twitter.com/RFH5WyJteB— Christina Bella 👑 (@ChrissyTheDon) February 22, 2024
This viewer isn't "impressed" by the win. They don't feel as though Emanuel did enough during the season.
The Real Winner
Idgaf about to what “official” place you got. @NurysKMateo IS THE CHAMP 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 WELL DESERVED QUEEN! #TheChallenge39 #TheChallenge pic.twitter.com/HTJ5s8gKK0— Leashy (@LeashyBeee) February 22, 2024
A good majority of fans have considered Nurys to be a champ. To their point, she did come in first place amongst the women.
A Joke
This season is a joke, months of my life wasted what the hell #thechallenge #thechallenge39 pic.twitter.com/78gY7IHzGu— JackOfAllRacks (@JackOfAllRacks) February 22, 2024
Some feel as though the season was a "joke" due to the ending. Those are some strong words.
Cue the Boos
Emanuel is winning this lack luster season?!! BOOOOOOOOOOO #TheChallenge39 pic.twitter.com/sNIq4okDmN— Sailor Mars (@DanceDee) February 22, 2024
This fan wasn't high on the season to begin with. Emanuel's win didn't change that.
Sharing Their Thoughts
None of them deserved it fr but Nurys idc they ain’t have to fight for their lives down in elimination 3x like her, didn’t have to send their 2 closest ppl in the game like her😒 #TheChallenge #TheChallenge39 pic.twitter.com/1phAW0zJG5— ⋆✧˖˚｡*❦ thee taurus (@AniyahTheTaurus) February 22, 2024
Fans wanted Emanuel to have a bigger presence in the game. Alas, he still won.