'The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion' Crowns a Winner, and Fans Aren't Thrilled

After tasking contestants with endless missions in the Control, Chaos, and Conquest portions of the game, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion has crowned a winner. On the Feb. 21 episode of The Challenge, Emanuel Neagu, who has previously appeared on Survivor Romania, won. Only one individual walked away as a new champion, meaning that the other finalists, including Nurys Mateo, Corey Lay, and Moriah Jade, walked away without nabbing the crown.

If you venture over to social media to see how The Challenge fans have responded to the news of Emanuel's win, you'd know that they weren't too thrilled about the outcome. Considering that Emanuel took a step back from the spotlight and managed to avoid elimination all season, those viewers weren't happy to see that he was crowned the season's sole winner. Furthermore, many didn't love that Nurys, who dominated the last stage of the game, came in second place. Take a look at what those fans have to say.