‘The Challenge’ Alum Paulie Calafiore Spotted With ‘Bachelor’ Suitor Demi Burnett After Cara Maria, Danielle Maltby Cheating Scandal

Reality TV aficionados were sent into a tizzy on Wednesday after MTV‘s The Challenge star Paulie Calafiore was spotted driving with a blonde woman.

“I was just waiting to see Hamilton and not wait in the long line… I spy a Paulie and a blonde possibly named Danielle,” one fan wrote, tagging Calafiore’s ex, Cara Maria Sorbello, on Twitter, alongside photos of Calafiore and the mystery woman.

Many wondered if the blonde was the Big Brother alum’s ex, Danielle Maltby, who he recently admitted to hooking up with while he was dating Sorbello.

@CaraMariaMTV i love you girl but keep this kid on the curb @PaulCalafiore_ I was just waiting to see hamilton and not wait in the long line… I spy a paulie and a blonde possibly named danielle. #TeamCara @TMZ #BoyBye pic.twitter.com/QJrJosIlVP — Laurie (@chickenstix104) January 3, 2019

Hours after the tweet gained traction, RealitySteve identified the woman as Demi Burnett, a 23-year-old contestant on the upcoming season of The Bachelor, in which she will compete for Colton Underwood’s heart.

However, a source close to the situation told Us Weekly the outing wasn’t romantic, and was instead an advice session. Burnett reportedly reached out to Calafiore, 30, because she’s not sure how she’s going to be perceived on The Bachelor, which premieres on Monday, Jan. 7. But the source told the magazine that she and Calafiore have been friends for months and that it’s nothing romantic.

“Paulie understands that he’s the ultimate villain on TV right now. He knows that people see him a certain why, but ultimately, he’s always there to help people if they want to chat,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Calafiore still hasn’t given up hope on winning Sorbello back. “I’m working on myself. I’ve made it very clear that I want to win Cara back and I plan on doing that,” he told Us Weekly.

The two dated since wrapping The Challenge: Final Reckoning, but Sorbello called it off on Dec. 24 after she learned that he had still been seeing his ex, Maltby.

All three parties involved appeared on the Watch With Us podcast to get everything out in the open, with the two women appearing together first and Calafiore later.

Maltby said that when Calafiore returned from Final Reckoning, he was in South Africa for an extra week with cast members but was texting her that he missed her. “He had FaceTimed me one night while he was there, saying, ‘I love you. I miss you. I can’t wait to get home to you. I bought you an engagement ring.”

Sorbello chimed in at that point: “That whole time, he was sleeping with me in Africa and I had no idea.”

Through tears, Maltby added, “I want to vomit because it makes me so sick to think that someone can sit there and spout out these professions of love to me and then hang up the phone and go f— someone else. I don’t blame Cara in this.”

“Everything’s out there. I can’t take back what I did. Did I keep Danielle from Cara the whole time? Yeah, I did,” Calafiore said. “I was afraid to admit what was going on to Cara because I loved her and she was so free-spirited, I thought that she would just leave me. Does that make it right? No.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @paulcalafiore_