'The Challenge': Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols' New Baby Has Arrived

The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols have a wonderful new challenge on their hands after welcoming their second child into the world. Compono and Nichols, who are also parents to 15-month-old son Anthony, welcomed daughter Liliana Marie into their family on Dec. 27, announcing the news on Instagram.

"On December 27th 2022 at 5:47 AM, we would like to welcome Liliana Marie," Compono captioned photos of their little one. "Weighing: 7 Pounds 4 Oz Length: 20.28 Inches." Nichols wrote in his own photo with his daughter, "I can't wait to show her future boyfriends my gun collection. Welcome Liliana Marie."

Compono and Nichols' love story began on MTV's Battle of the Exes II back in 2014, and despite a brief split during The Challenge Rivals III, they reconciled during Invasion of the Champions. In December 2019, Nichols proposed to Compono, and the two would go on to get married in a stunning ceremony in April 2022.

Just days before Compono gave birth to Liliana, the couple spoke to E! News about welcoming a little girl to the family. "I am honestly looking forward to dressing her up in the most obnoxious bows and outfits," Compono told the outlet. "I am also excited to have a mini-me and as she gets older, we can do girl things."

Nichols, who has three sisters, told the outlet he was looking to his own father for inspiration. "My dad told me at my brother's wedding that giving away a son is easy, but there's something much more difficult about giving away a daughter because you love them differently," he said. "I look forward to the special relationship I'll have with her."

Compono added that she was less nervous about pregnancy the second time around. "It definitely makes the pregnancy easier knowing what pregnancy does to your body and all the weird symptoms it comes with," she said. "I had a lot less questions for my doctor that's for sure. I also felt like I was way more prepared in that aspect. But when it comes to giving birth, I honestly think it's worse to know the process rather than not know the first time."