'The Challenge': Hughie Has Some Words for His Fellow Competitors After Elimination Drama

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion lost one of its biggest personalities on Wednesday night. After host TJ Lavin forced the competitors to make the elimination a men's round, Hughie Maughan found himself fighting for his place in the game amidst the ongoing US vs UK alliance drama within the house. After choosing to go up against Kyland Young, Hughie, unfortunately, was sent home in a tight battle. Following his time on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, Hughie spoke with PopCulture.com and spilled all the tea on these international alliances, his personal game, and the show he would have put on had he won that elimination.

While the show hasn't necessarily featured the international competitors coming together to go up against the US alliance, it was something that was definitely taking place. Hughie explained how after Chauncey Palmer's elimination, Callum Izzard told him that the Americans were sticking together and that they needed to do the same. However, the international faction didn't exactly hold as Hughie was the one voted into elimination. Hughie thus felt as though it was a "kick in the teeth" to see folks like Callum and Emanuel Neagu vote for him, particularly as they advised him to stick with their alliance by picking someone like Kyland to go up against. In hindsight, Hughie said that he may have picked someone with a little less elimination experience, such as Callum or Asaf Goren, given everything that went down.

Naturally, Hughie wasn't fully aware of everything that his fellow competitors were saying about him during their confessionals and such. But, he does have some words for them now after seeing it all play out during the episode. He said, "I will be speaking to people about all of this, because I find it weird. I get we have interviews. It can make people look two-faced and so forth. This was never said to me, about me apparently speaking too much." Hughie went on to remark that he'd definitely have something to say to the other challengers if he made it out of this elimination and into the "chaos" portion of the game.

"I feel like I would've stepped up a gear with really putting people into place. Because for now, I was trying to make sure that there wasn't a lot of animosity when we were going to a challenge, because we had to work together to help each other," he explained. "But if this had been singles, this had been doubles, this had been teams, I would've for sure let rip on a lot of people. I was waiting for that chance. Sadly, I left right before the time that I feel like I was made for."

Even though he left before that part of the game, he still has something to say about his fellow competitors now. In particular, he has words for Zara Zoffany, whom he unfollowed on social media after hearing that she apparently said that he doesn't "deserve to be on the show" because he's "not a sports person."

"Well, if you're going to read me, well, I'm going to read you back and say, 'Well, you shouldn't be on TV because you have no personality.' So you stay on your treadmill, and I'll stay over here turning up, if this is what you want to do, darling," Hughie said. It seems like there's still a lot that the Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies star has to get off his chest. Hopefully, the fans will get to see Hughie give his fellow challengers a piece of his mind, as the show may be gearing up for a spicy reunion.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for Challenge coverage all throughout Season 39.