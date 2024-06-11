'The Challenge' Competitors Reflect on Their Journeys as 'All Stars' Final Approaches (Exclusive Clip)

The fourth season of The Challenge: All Stars is fast approaching its final. Throughout the season, competitors have vied for stars, which enable them to compete in the final. While some are worried about capturing one, others are concerned about keeping their hard-earned stars in their possession. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, June 12 episode of the Paramount+ series, several challengers are mulling over how they can reach that elusive final with a star in hand.

In the clip, Adam Larson and Ryan Kehoe talk about the previous elimination, during which Steve Meinke stole a star from Adam and gave it to Ace Amerson. Now, Adam has to figure out how to get a star again to reach the final. He's certain that he wants to get his revenge, saying, "I'm gonna figure out what I need to do to take his now." But, as Ryan says, they're unsure whether that was the last chance to get a star.

Elsewhere, Ace, Steve, Leroy Garrett, and Cara Maria Sorbello are discussing the post-elimination developments. Both Cara Maria and Ace attempt to assuage any of Steve's guilt, as they point out that Adam previously voted for him to go into elimination in the first place. Steve then remarks in the confessional about his time on The Challenge: All Stars, "I've by far had the most difficult journey to get to the finals. I just can't stop and be happy [with] just winning three eliminations and having people pat me on the back and saying, 'Good job, Steve.' No, I need to be the All Stars champion. I'm gonna win."

Leroy is also hoping to secure his first win. He explains, "I spent a long time away from my son Kingston, who I love so much. And I want to make this whole journey worth it. There's one winner whether it's male or female and that person is going to be me." Who will make it through to the final? And who will take home the grand prize of $250,000? Tune in to new episodes of The Challenge: All Stars air on Wednesdays on Paramount+ to find out.