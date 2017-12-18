Two ‘Challenge’ Cast Members Reveal They Have a Daughter Together

“I’ve been off of social media for a while now… for many reasons. Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K Wharton,” wrote Wharton, 26. “I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. I look forward to co-parenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world. I can’t wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie !!!”

Floyd, 25, shared the same photo with the caption, “Cory is nothing short of an amazing father. We are so blessed to be raising mooch as co parents together and I couldn’t have asked for a better father for my princess. Our daughter is the best of both of us.”

Floyd has documented her pregnancy on Instagram, giving birth in April. But she had never mentioned who her daughter’s father was before Saturday.

Wharton thanked fans for their well-wishes in both a tweet and Instagram live Saturday after revealing the news.