Two ‘Challenge’ Cast Members Reveal They Have a Daughter Together

No one saw this revelation coming! Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd of The Challenge have revealed they have a 9-month-old daughter named Ryder together.

The reality TV personalities appeared together on The Challenge: Rivals III last year, but had not revealed they had started a family together until they posted a photo on social media Saturday.

“I’ve been off of social media for a while now… for many reasons. Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K Wharton,” wrote Wharton, 26. “I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. I look forward to co-parenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world. I can’t wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie !!!”

Floyd, 25, shared the same photo with the caption, “Cory is nothing short of an amazing father. We are so blessed to be raising mooch as co parents together and I couldn’t have asked for a better father for my princess. Our daughter is the best of both of us.”

Floyd has documented her pregnancy on Instagram, giving birth in April. But she had never mentioned who her daughter’s father was before Saturday.

Wharton thanked fans for their well-wishes in both a tweet and Instagram live Saturday after revealing the news.

“Thank you guys for being respectful and sending positive vibes our way. We appreciate it,” the Real World star said in his Instagram live. “I know you guys have a ton of questions. I’ll be answering all the questions, probably in a YouTube video. There’s a lot to talk about.”

