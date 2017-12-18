Two ‘Challenge’ Cast Members Reveal They Have a Daughter Together

No one saw this revelation coming! Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd of The Challenge have revealed they have a 9-month-old daughter named Ryder together.
The reality TV personalities appeared together on The Challenge: Rivals III last year, but had not revealed they had started a family together until they posted a photo on social media Saturday.
I’ve been off of social media for a while now… for many reasons. Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K Wharton. I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. I look forward to co-parenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world. I can’t wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie !!! @cheynotshy @thatsryderk Photo by : @toshi_lu