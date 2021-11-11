‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Laterrian Wallace Discusses Scary Medical Incident and Possible ‘Retirement’

Your favorite competitors of seasons past are back to compete on The Challenge: All Stars, the first episode of which drops on Paramount+ on Thursday. In advance of the new season, PopCulture.com got to catch up with returning All Stars competitor Laterrian Wallace.

Laterrian was one of the few competitors who wasn’t expecting an easier ride upon his return on the first season of The Challenge: All Stars. (Many of the challengers have stated that they thought All Stars would be more of a laidback “reunion” of sorts.) So, he was more than prepared for an even more intense season the second time around. When it comes to his preparations for Season 2, he didn’t change things up too much. But, he did do his research on some of the eliminations of Challenge seasons past.

“I trained pretty hard because I actually thought it was going to be pretty competitive,” Laterrian said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be backyard games. I actually was surprised. I never heard any people say that. I guess I was just maybe hoping it would be something competitive other than the freaking swimming. But, I think I paid a little more attention to my diet and trained a little harder.” He went on to say that he did watch a bunch of previous eliminations, adding, “Because I’m like, there’s only so many things that they can throw at us. I went back and YouTubed every elimination I possibly could and watched those just so I could be a little more prepared if I got sent to elimination.”

Even though he was prepared for Season 2, there was still no way for him to predict that he would find himself in a dire situation due to an illness. As seen at the end of All Stars‘ latest super teaser, Laterrian was seen being treated in an ambulance. While he’s not sure how the whole situation will unfold on the show just yet, he did offer some insight into what led to him seeking treatment. Laterrian explained that it was very hot on the day of one of their missions, but he ended up being treated because he fell ill the night before.

He explained, “I was completely dehydrated and then it was hot as sh—t and I’m trying to give it all on this mission and I just had nothing and my belly and no water and just, I’d end up vomiting pretty much the whole night. I woke up the whole room. I got really sick. I had no idea what was going on and I don’t even think I recovered until I got back home.” Thankfully, Laterrian noted that he is doing much better today after this ordeal. He may be back to normal, but you might not be seeing too much of Laterrian in future Challenges. When asked whether he would consider going back to either All Stars or the MTV version of the show, he said that he’s mulling a “retirement.”

“You know what? Honestly, I know this is really sad to say but I think I may be going into retirement,” he said. The Challenge competitor added that he doesn’t particularly like viewers to see that intense side to him when he does an elimination like pole wrestle, adding, “When I get to be in the arena and it’s something like Pole Wrestle, then I get to black out and I just get to take all that pent up aggression and frustration and go to work. And I really don’t like the world to see that side of me. I really don’t… I mean, you’ll see in season two. And I’ve had time to think about it, I just don’t want the world to see that side of me anymore.”

Laterrian did stress that he does believe the show does a “great job of portraying” who he is. However, he feels as though he has left his mark on the show and that it could be time to move on. The reality star added, “Never say never but … I think it’s time to hang up The Challenge boots.”