Toni Braxton Reacts to Rumors That She Married Birdman

Toni Braxton is shutting down speculation about her love life. The Grammy-winning R&B artist, 56, took to Instagram Sunday to clear up rumors that surfaced over the weekend claiming that she and her ex-fiancé Birdman got married in a private wedding, assuring her followers that she was not only unmarried but also single.

Braxton first reposted a news story featuring the headline, "Congratulations! Toni Braxton & Birdman Married In A Private Ceremony In Mexico," calling it "#FAKENEWS" in her own post. The Un-Break My Heart" singer explained in the caption, "My dear friend @birdman and I are not married...never been married." She continued by confirming that she and her longtime on-again, off-again love are no longer together, writing, "We are both single."

Braxton and the rapper, real name Bryan Christopher Williams, have been rumored to be dating on and off since calling off their engagement in 2019, and Complex reported that in November, the "Breathe Again" artist shared a photo on social media of herself sharing a kiss with Birdman in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Braxton and the Cash Money Records co-founder have a long history together as friends and colleagues that came prior to their romantic relationship, as they first worked together on Birdman's 2002 single "Baby Can You Do It." More than a decade later, the duo began dating in 2016, and in February 2018, Braxton confirmed that she and the "Tapout" rapper had gotten engaged after two years of dating. Braxton confirmed the news while promoting her family's WeTV reality show Braxton Family Values, but by the start of 2019, she and Birdman said they were no longer planning on getting married.

"Starting a new chapter isn't always an easy choice... but ALWAYS choose to be chosen," the singer wrote cryptically on social media at the time. "Cheers to a new year." The "Bugatti" rapper was more direct in his confirmation of the split, however, as he wrote "It's over" on his Instagram Story before clearing all of his posts. In April 2019, however, Birdman revealed on The Wendy Williams Show that he and Braxton were still together and that their social media spat was quickly forgotten. "It was a cap," he said at the time. "It was fake. I don't know how this s-t even took place but on the real... like I would never be a man to bring none of my business to social media. She's so G. That's what I like about her." Prior to her relationship with Birdman, Braxton was married to singer-songwriter Keri Lewis, with whom she shares sons Diezel, 20, and Denim, 22, from 2001 to 2013.