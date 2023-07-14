Toni Braxton Celebrates Record-Breaking Career Milestone on 30th Anniversary

Toni Braxton is a living legend. The 8-time Grammy winner burst onto the music scene with her sultry tone and hasn't slowed down yet. Her voice is a standout due to its depth and tone, probing that she's a league of its own. It's hard to believe that her career spans 30+ years, but it does. She was first signed as part of a group with her four younger sisters. But due to their varying ages, marketing and song choice proved to be a challenge. While starting their own record label, LA Reid and Kenneth "Babyface" Evans would offer Braxton a solo contract. Though Braxton was initially signed as a demo singer, a chance release of her demo ("Love Should Have Brought You Home" from the Boomerang soundtrack) took off, and the label, LaFace Records, opted to make an album. 30 years ago today, June 13, 1993, Braxton's self-titled debut album was released. She celebrated the feat in an Instagram post reflecting on her start.

"Today is my baby's birthday! Can y'all believe it's been 30 years?! And might I add, she's aging like fine wine! Happy Anniversary to the album that started it all...favorite track? #ToniBraxton30," she captioned a series of photos and videos. The album spawned five singles and music videos: "Another Sad Love Song," "Breathe Again," "Seven Whole Days," "You Mean the World to Me," and "How Many Ways."

Toni Braxton earned the Maryland native three Grammy Awards, including the coveted Best New Artist award. She also won two American Music Awards and toured. In total, the album has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

She's released nearly 10 additional full-length studio albums since, starred in films released in theatres and on television, competed on Dancing With the Stars, and starred in her own family reality series, Braxton Family Values, for 10 years. But her career hasn't been without challenges.

Braxton filed for bankruptcy twice, but ultimately recovered. She's also had health struggles, battling lupus, and went through a painful divorce. Braxton has always come out on top, which is why she's lasted 30+ years.