‘The Bachelorette’ Suitors Slam ‘Psychopath’ Luke P. on ‘Men Tell All’

Luke Parker had a lot to answer for when he came face to face with his fellow Bachelorette suitors during the Men Tell All special. After the season “villain” was sent home by Hannah Brown after trying to shame her for getting physical with the other men, Monday’s special kicked off with the Bachelorette confessing she finally got why all her suitors had repeated problems with Parker throughout the season.

“I finally was hit right in the face with what everybody else saying,” she explained. “I was like, ‘I now can relate,’ and I sent Luke home. The other guys have no idea … I have no regrets. I feel like f— that guy and not an ounce of me misses him, wants him in my life or will question my decisions. I’m so glad Luke is finally gone and I never have to see him again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unfortunately for everyone, Parker didn’t quite get the message, returning with an engagement ring to try and win over Brown one last time.

“This is not about your heart! F—! Leave!” Hannah shouted at him. “I’m so tired. You’re so narcissistic. It’s my this, my that. This is not about your heart. I’m sorry that your heart is broken, but you’ve already broken my heart like 15 times through all of this by me trying to make this work.”

Coming to the hot seat with host Chris Harrison during the reunion special, Parker tried to defend his sex shaming of Brown as him being “blindsided.”

“You look back at hometowns and she told my whole Sunday school group that sex in the fantasy suites wasn’t going to be something she was going to do,” he told Harrison. “Even before that conversation at dinner in Greece, I explained what my desires were with sex and fantasy suites, and she agreed, and she said she was in the same boat, and she shared the same desires to abstain from sex before marriage. So I was blindsided by the whole thing.”

“I didn’t expect her reaction,” he continued of Brown coming down on him in an iconic clapback. “Like I said, I’m not going to ever judge her for anything that she does, and I was never judging her. I was making a decision for myself of what I wanted and something that I’ve been seeking. That is what I proved showing back up to fight for Hannah. The only reason I went back was to show Hannah something that I shared with her from day one—I’m always going to fight for her.”

“It wasn’t the fact that she had sex that would make me want to leave her,” he said. “I went in there because I felt like she was making a mistake. I really thought, no matter what, this is the one for me. I’ve never felt anything like this. If you’re wondering, these feelings were real and I know they were real for her. That’s why you see me say things like, ‘She has never told me she loves me, but I believe that she does.’”

It was all too much for fellow suitor Devin Harris, who busted out on stage to take Parker to task after he claimed to be on a “rescue mission” for Brown.

“There are two types of men,” Harris said. “There are men that want an independent, strong woman. And there are men that want a woman that they can control. I feel right now that you are the man that wants to control a woman so that you can feel better about yourself.”

“That’s not a man,” he continued. “What blows my mind is you’re saying that you’re on a rescue mission, but it seemed that the only person that needed rescuing was Hannah from you.”

Later, when asked by Harrison, Mike Johnson added his opinion on Parker to the fray.

“I’m going to be honest,” he confessed. “I feel that Luke hasn’t learned a thing whatsoever. I think that you are a narcissistic, cantankerous misogynist. I think that you are beyond cocky to the point to where you don’t care what no one else says. I feel that you were not fighting for her. … You were fighting over her. I think that your future wife is going to be a prisoner with you if you don’t know how to change.”

“I was the only one to actually give you a chance in Scotland and hear you out and hear your story,” agreed Connor Saeli. “And I remember right after our conversation that we had, you went and said the complete opposite thing to the group and so, you know, honestly, I wish I’d said this early to you, but f— you, man. You’re a liar, a manipulator, you’re controlling and you honestly are a psychopath. And I think everything you’re about to hear tonight you deserve.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor