‘The Bachelorette’ Suitor Taken Away in Ambulance After Date Gone Wrong

The Bachelorette is getting dangerous this season, with Hannah Brown looking on helplessly as Kevin was taken away by an ambulance following an incident during a group date.

In Monday’s episode of the ABC dating show, the guys took their first trip outside Bachelor Mansion to Newport, Rhode Island, where Hannah showed off her basketball skills on a romantic one-on-one date with Jed before facing the rest of her guys in a rugby date that quickly turned dangerous.

“Today will be really physical, mentally and physically tough,” Hannah explained ahead of the game. ‘But I don’t want anybody truly to get hurt today. My number one priority is for everyone to have fun and be safe.”

While Dustin had to sit out the match due to a prior injury, Mike, Kevin, Connor, Dylan, Luke S., Luke P., Garrett, Peter, John Paul, Grant, Matteo and Devin took to the field to show off their skills in a rugby match. But with all the tension in the house surrounding Luke P. and his possessive behavior around Hannah, things quickly got out of hand, with Kevin revealing he was not able to lift his shoulder.

Thinking he had dislocated his shoulder, EMT personnel had to cut off his rugby uniform and transport him via ambulance to the hospital to undergo further testing.

“I didn’t see what happened, but Kevin had some shoulder injury,” one of his teammates recalled. “I think he fell on it the wrong way making a tackle, and that’s what did it for him.”

Hannah was, of course, horrified to see what had happened, telling the camera, “I wanted them to give their all and be tough and tackle, but of course I don’t want to see anybody get hurt. I’m just really hopeful that Kevin will be OK.”

Not everyone was so sympathetic, however, with opponent Luke P. explaining of what had gone down on the field, “I felt kind of bad for him, but this is all for Hannah, and Hannah’s the true motivation, so I’m gonna fight for her no matter what, no mater how tired I am.”

“When this is all said and done,” he continued, “everyone will see what kind of fight I bring to the table.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Robert Clark