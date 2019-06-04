‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Accuses Hannah Brown of Siding With ‘Unstable’ Luke P After Scuffle

Tensions in The Bachelorette house have gotten to an all-time high, with Luke S. accusing Hannah Brown of siding with Luke P. after a particularly violent group date.

In Monday’s episode of the ABC dating show, what started as a sportsmanlike game of rugby pitting Mike, Kevin, Connor, Dylan, Luke S., Luke P., Garrett, Peter, John Paul, Grant, Matteo and Devin against one another turned into a dealbreaker for Luke S. after a scuffle with Luke P. crossed the line in his opinion.

Claiming his fellow contestant “attacked [him] out of nowhere,” Luke S. was furious after being “bodyslammed” during what was supposed to be a friendly game of rugby.

“Luke can’t control himself, frickin’ animal,” he told the camera after the encounter. “It’s just crazy to see! I’ve never seen anything like it in my whole life. I think at this point, it’s safe to say that in competitive situations, he poses a threat to other people.”

He continued, “He’s so full of s—, it’s coming out of his ears. … He’s an unstable guy. He shouldn’t be here.”

Luke S. wasn’t the only one to think Luke P.’s conduct crossed the line, with Grant calling him a “complete maniac” and Mike calling out Luke P. for acting only in his own self interest.

“Luke P. is only looking out for Luke P.,” he confessed. “Luke S. did nothing that deserved retaliation. He truly did not.”

The aggressor in question didn’t see the issue, however, accusing Luke S. of simply appearing on The Bachelorette to promote his brand, and defending his own actions to Hannah after she pulled him aside.

“It’s very obvious that Luke P. is passionate about whatever he does, whatever he’s going after,” she told the camera after their sit-down. “At that point, it was winning a game, and Luke S. pissed him off, I guess.”

When Hannah talked to Luke S. about the situation, he tried to explain that almost everyone in the house had “a thing with Luke P.” and that he had “irritated” all the other guys, all of whom weighed in readily on the disliked contestant.

“It’s one thing with the physicality and the rugby, but it’s another to hear everyone doesn’t like him,” Hannah said after hearing an onslaught of negativity against one of her frontrunners.

And when confronted about his behavior by the other men, Luke P. painted another story in which Luke S. was the aggressor, which no one was ready to believe.

“I never want to see you again my life, honestly,” Luke S. told him. “He fed it Hannah, and he’s gonna get what’s coming to him.”

Hannah wasn’t sure what to do, however, even when faced with all the evidence against the man she admitted she felt “probably the strongest.”

Luke S. was, needless to say, shocked to see that the only person in the Bachelorette house who was standing up for Luke P. was Hannah.

“I was taken aback by the conversation between us,” he told Hannah, adding that he felt like she was “siding with” Luke P., who doubled down on his accusations towards his rival, even when implored to make things right by the other men.

As both Lukes were called into a private meeting with Hannah, the rest of the men were clearly on edge to see if the “master manipulator” had won over the Bachelorette for good. Is there room enough for two Lukes in this house?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC