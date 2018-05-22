‘The Bachelorette’ Star Becca Kufrin Already Engaged to One of Her Suitors

Becca Kufrin says she’s already found love after suffering raw, very public heartbreak on The Bachelor at the hands of Arie Luyendyk Jr. The 28-year-old Bachelorette star told PEOPLE that she became engaged on the upcoming season 14 of The Bachelorette.

“I am engaged!” the reality TV star said. “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

“I’m so excited to start this season and for everyone to see everything that happened. It’s been crazy, but it was so worth it,” she said.

Less than five months ago, the Minnesota-based publicist was engaged to Luyendyk Jr., 36, whom she quickly fell for on his season of The Bachelor. But shortly before the season premiere aired, the race car driver admitted he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham. By mid-January, Luykendyk Jr. ended things with Kufrin to go back to Burnham.

After the breakup, “I went through the grieving process,” Kufrin said. “I was confused and angry and all the emotions you go through a heartbreak with.”

But she knew she had to seriously consider the offer to become the next Bachelorette.

“Yes, I fell in love and we were engaged,” she says of Luyendyk Jr. “But that ended. And I realized nothing since then changed. I still wanted to find my partner, and I wasn’t going to let anything stop me.”

In a trailer for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, Kufrin showed the first signs of moving on from Luyendyk. The trailer begins with Luyendyk promising to “choose” Kufrin every day during his proposal during The Bachelor season finale in March. It’s at the moment that Luyendyk confesses his love that Kufrin takes the giant red heart on which the footage is playing and rips it in half with a defiant head tilt.

Kesha’s “Woman” then begins to play, as the words “independent woman” flash onto the screen. “Let’s do the damn thing,” Kufrin says.

Kufrin appears to have gotten over her failed engagement, telling host Chris Harrison on the After the Finale Rose special in March, “Once I got past the initial heartbreak, at the end of the day the show is about finding love. I have so much love to give, so hard yes [to being The Bachelorette] all around.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.