‘The Bachelorette’: Peter Weber Speaks out After Hannah Brown Sends Him Home

Fresh off his breakup with The Bachelorette star Hanna Brown, Peter Weber is ready to talk. There are no hard feelings between these exes, regardless of how things left off between them.

During Monday’s The Bachelorette finale, Peter broke down while talking about Hannah’s decision to send him packing. The pilot maintained that he was “grateful” for the experience, and had nothing but nice things to say about Hannah.

“She was just honestly the most amazing person I’ve ever met so far in my life,” Peter said during the special, according to PEOPLE. “I’m just grateful for all those memories we made and being able to fall in love with her.”

He added, “I really fell for her and I had no doubt that it was going to be us in the end. I really didn’t [think I was going home]. That was tough to watch back.”

Peter said on The Bachelorette finale he’s doing “OK” after the breakup, but said he’ll “always love” Hannah.

“I don’t think you can completely fall out of love with someone,” Peter explained. “It’s been two months. I’ve been moving on and doing my best with that and I know time will heal all wounds. A little of my heart will always love her.”

He had the opportunity to speak with Hannah during the episode. Their face-to-face marked the first they’d spoken since Peter was sent home.

“There wasn’t anything wrong and I know that’s probably hard to hear because I wish I could give you a clear concrete answer, but I truly thought you would meet my family,” Hannah said. “I wish I would have know a little bit sooner about how you felt and you would have told me. I was scared. I think I felt like you were scared to love me.”

Hannah went on to say, “I always enjoyed our time together, but I don’t know if it was just you not exactly expressing to me verbally how you felt, if that held me back from emotionally jumping the gun and going all in.”

The Bachelorette star said during the show that sending Peter home was one of the hardest goodbyes all season.

“I knew I was going to hurt you, but I was also getting hurt too because I was falling in love with your and it didn’t just go away. It’s been really hard for me to watch everything and watch how upset I was that day because everything that we had was real,” Hannah said. “I was scared I was letting go of the perfect guy.”

During a more light-hearted moment in the Bachelorette finale, Hannah opened up about the infamous windmill date she and Peter went on.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” Hannah told the audience, as noted by Us Weekly. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

The reveal led to a standing ovation from the audience, which included Peter’s parents.

“He’s a really sweet guy,” Brown added. “He’s a great catch.”

Although Hannah was fond of Peter, his appearance on The Bachelorette was not without controversy. Earlier this month, Calee Lutes told Entertainment Tonight she was in a serious relationship with Peter before he appeared on The Bachelorette. She claimed he broke up with her just to be on the show.