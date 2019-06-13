‘The Bachelorette’: Luke S. Reveals Why He Left After Luke P. Drama

Luke S. is opening up about his decision to leave behind The Bachelorette before Hannah Brown even got the chance to hand out roses.

This week’s episode of the ABC dating show picked up with the confrontation between Luke S. and Luke P., who accused one another of being there “for the wrong reasons” after Luke P. got aggressive on the rugby field during a group date. While Hannah hadn’t revealed her decision when it came to whether the Lukes would be headed home at the rose ceremony, Luke S. made the choice to leave on his own volition.

On Strahan & Sara Wednesday, Luke S. opened up about what went down in the rugby game to hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, as well as what prompted him to end his pursuit of the Bachelorette.

“I mean, it was so fast, the [whole] situation. It’s obviously a really intense game. We’re out there, really smacking each other hard. And it was all well and good; my issue with him with that particular game that went down is that he had thrown me down, and I was worried he would end up hurting someone if he kept doing stuff like that,” he said.

“So I wanted to jog up to him to let him know, ‘Hey, please don’t do that again,’ but obviously it was a little more animated than that,” he continued. “It was so fast, it was like blindingly quick. He just picked me up and threw me down. It was crazy.”

Despite their heated feud, Luke S. insisted he didn’t leave due to Luke P, telling them, “A lot of people seem to think that it stems from the whole Luke P. situation, which it does, that was the catalyst. For me, that night was long and hard, and I tried my best to try to communicate with Hannah to see where her head was at.”

“To me, being there, I felt like she didn’t trust me,” he said. “And I think that was enough for me to leave, because trust is the basis of any relationship. Without trust you can’t have a relationship, and when I felt I had lost that, that was when I felt I needed to leave.”

