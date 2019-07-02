‘The Bachelorette’: Luke P. Dumps Bologna on Garrett During Fight Over Final Hometown Rose

Things have never been more tense in The Bachelorette house as Hannah Brown prepares to meet the families of her final four men. With just two roses remaining on her final group date before Hometown Dates, the anger between Luke P. and Garrett bubbled over into a full-on confrontation during Monday’s episode of the ABC dating show.

With Jed and Tyler C. securing roses on their respective one-on-one dates and Connor S. and Mike leaving ahead of the final group date, there were just two roses to go around among Luke P., Garrett and Peter — high stakes the men feared would push Luke P. back into his tendency to throw his fellow competitors under the bus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m fully expecting a Hail Mary attempt from Luke — the fact is the guy’s selfish,” Garrett told the camera. “Luke has thrown people under the bus before, and the moment he does that to me, I’m going to do something about it.”

“Bad guy’s going home, and it’s about time,” he continued. “It’s a game to Luke, that’s all it is. He loves the idea of winning The Bachelorette, he doesn’t love the idea of falling in love with Hannah.”

Going into their alone time on the date, Luke came out of the gate swinging, telling Hannah about how he felt wronged by the other men in the house, calling out Jed and Garrett for being mean to him when he had “done nothing.”

“I am exhausted from the drama with Luke,” Hannah said before calling in Garrett. “I’m smart and I see issues, I’m just trying to figure out what I believe is true.”

Garrett defended his behavior as simply trying to stay out of Luke’s destructive wake, saying confidently as he returned to the room with Luke, “Something tells me Hannah’s gonna know too … that everything you say is bulls—.”

Calling him a “weasel,” a “snake” and a “psychopath” as things escalated between the two, Luke eventually couldn’t hold back, getting up and screaming in Garrett’s face, “I’ve been nothing but truthful with Hannah, and you are not going to mess it up!”

Dumping a pile of bologna on Garrett’s lap, Luke stormed off, but not before Garrett could fire back, “It’s funny you picked up bologna, because that’s what you are, man.”

At the end of the day, however, Hannah’s feelings for Luke outweighed the red flags, and she chose to bring him to Hometown Dates, sending home Garrett.

“Although Luke and I’s relationship is complicated, we have a very intense connection,” she told the camera. “I have fears about this decision, but I am going where I feel like my heart is leading me.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Ed Herrera