‘The Bachelorette’: Jed Wyatt Laughs off Fan Roasting Him for ‘Looking Like Raw Broccoli’

Jed Wyatt is clapping back after a Bachelorette fan roasted his appearance. The Bachelorette contestant responded on Instagram to a fan who compared him to a certain vegetable, writing, “Y does @jedwyatt look like raw broccoli.”

The person held up a photo of broccoli next to the TV Monday night during the episode while the camera was trained on a close-up of Jed, who ended up seeing the diss and reposting it. “Idk probably bc I ate a lot as a kid,” he wrote back.

Jed, 25, made it through Monday night’s episode, which showed the long-awaited fantasy suites dates with Hannah Brown and her suitors. The two experienced their first fight, with season-long villain Luke P. at the center of the tension.

“I am falling in love with Jed,” Hannah said after they explored a Greek village together and made friends with some locals.

As Brown began to tell Jed how she was still trying to get to know all the men still vying for her heart, Jed became increasingly uncomfortable. During a private conversation, he opened up about concerns that he’d long been having, mainly about Luke P. and how she could continue to pursue him.

“I’ve seen him lie,” Jed told Hannah, adding that he didn’t understand how she could be as amazing she is is and consider someone like him. Hannah struggled to respond but said that from the beginning she had a strong connection with Luke that she couldn’t describe.

“There is a connection, but I’m still trying to figure it out,” she said, noting she thinks Luke’s a “good guy.” But Jed kept up, telling her he couldn’t comprehend what made her cling to Luke. He said he didn’t want to see her give her attention to someone who could potentially hurt her and that he was scared she couldn’t see through him.

After an evening toast in which Hannah said, “cheers to being able to be honest and share our feelings even when it’s hard,” the conversation turned even more strained.

“I trust you and I trust your opinions,” Hannah told Jed, “but I also want you to trust me, too.”

At one point, Hannah stepped away from the conversation; Jed followed and they embraced in silence. “I trust your decisions,” he repeated. “I have your back and I want to be there for you.”

The morning after the fantasy suite date, Jed said he was “more sure than I’ve ever been about you,” with Hannah returning the same strong feelings.

Hannah’s fantasy suite date didn’t go as well with Luke, who brought up a blunt conversation about sex, something he said he was waiting to do with his future wife until marriage, although he is not a virgin. Hannah maintained that she didn’t feel the same way. “I’m a grown woman, and I can make my own decisions, and I’m not strapped to a man right now,” she said.

“I know that I have given this my all. I have cried, I have struggled, I have screamed, I have made decisions that have kept me up at night,” Hannah said. “There have been so many times that I have wanted to say I am done with you, but my heart has just not allowed me to let you go. And I prayed so much for clarity and I feel like I have finally gotten clarity on you. And I do not want you to be my husband.”

Needless to say, Hannah sent Luke home in the fashion viewers had been waiting for all season.

“I have had sex,” she declared to him. “And Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave. And my husband would never say what you said to me.”

After only being able to muster a “What?” Luke asked to pray over Hannah before getting in the vehicle. Hannah declined a final religious experience with Luke, flipping him the finger as he drove away.

“I answer to the Lord, I don’t answer to Luke,” she said in an on-camera interview. “I’m just relieved I never have to deal with him again.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.