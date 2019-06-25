‘The Bachelorette’: Jed Promises Hannah He’ll ‘Never Tell a Lie’ Amid Girlfriend Scandal

Jed Wyatt is working his way into Hannah Brown‘s heart with some questionable promises amid accusations that The Bachelorette contestant still had a girlfriend while filming.

In Monday’s all-new episode of the ABC dating show, Jed went out on a limb when it came to getting one-on-one time with Hannah during the men’s trip to Latvia as he admitted to “falling for” her.

“I miss Hannah,” the Nashville musician said to the camera before heading to Hannah’s hotel room with his guitar. “It’s really hard to see her go on dates with other people. I know I just saw her yesterday, but, like, I’m falling for this girl. I’m just, like, trying to figure it all out. It’s hard to put into words, but I just know that I’m going to do whatever I can to get to spend time with Hannah.”

Once outside her hotel, Jed broke into song, serenading her with a song that went, “I’ll be your Mr. Right, girl. I’ll be your Mr. Right, girl. Hannah, Hannah, I would never tell a lie. I wanna come inside.”

The romantic gesture worked, with the former Miss Alabama inviting him into her hotel room for a late night chat, where he admitted to “falling in love” with her.

“Cute Mr. Jed, calling out to me, strumming on his guitar singing a song,” she gushed. “If that’s not out of a romance novel, I don’t know what is.”

The sweet moment was somewhat sullied by last week’s accusations that Jed was involved in a serious relationship, one he didn’t end, before leaving to film The Bachelorette. Fellow Nashville musician Haley Stevens came forward to PEOPLE to tell her side of the story after accusing Jed of ghosting her upon his return from the show.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A,” Stevens told the outlet. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

“He told me [early on] that he had applied,” she continued. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.”

Stevens alleged, “He wanted a platform. He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.’ He said he only wanted to be top five … to be a major player so that it would be beneficial.”

“He called me when he landed in L.A.,” she said of the last time they spoke. “He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll call you when I get back.”

