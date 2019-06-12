‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Makes Her Choice After Shocking End to Luke P. and Luke S. Confrontation

Hannah Brown’s connection with Luke P. just sent The Bachelorette contestant’s rival, Luke S., packing.

This week’s episode of the ABC dating show picked up with the Luke versus Luke drama ahead of the night’s rose ceremony, after Luke S. called out his fellow suitor for getting physically aggressive with him during the group date. Luke P. then accused his rival of using the show to promote his tequila line, pulling Hannah aside to tell her he wasn’t there for the right reasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pulling the two Lukes aside to get them to talk out their differences, the Bachelorette was irritated with their back and forth as they accused one another of being dishonest.

“I’m not going to sit here and ever tell Hannah anything I don’t believe,” Luke P. said, adding he didn’t see Luke S. as “a fit for Hannah.”

Luke P. continued, “At the end of the day, I told Hannah how I feel. My feelings about you being here for the right reasons haven’t changed.”

But Luke S. wasn’t convinced his intentions were pure, telling him, “With you, it’s just lie after lie, manipulation after manipulation. I wish Hannah could see what’s going on right ow.

A frustrated Hannah then cancelled the night’s cocktail party, calling it a “confusing night” that ended a “hard week” at the subsequent rose ceremony. Announcing she intended to follow her instincts with the night’s selection, Luke S. pulled her aside for the final time, telling her he intended to send himself home amid the drama.

“I would just urge you to keep your eyes open for … I think you know who I’m talking about,” he told her.

Luke P., meanwhile, received a rose from the conflicted Bachelorette.

“Luke P. is still here because my heart wants him to be here — my head doesn’t always want him to be here,” she told the camera. “It makes it really difficult to know what’s the best decision to make. We know we have chemistry, but there are red flags and I honestly haven’t had time to explore our relationship the way it needs to be explored.

With Luke S. gone due to his drama with the overwhelmingly disliked contestant, Jed warned the rest of the men to watch their backs moving forward.

“We’ll have to be really careful in this,” he told the group. “He will do anything to rise up. He will pull anyone down. He’s not a good dude, he’s proven it over and over again.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC