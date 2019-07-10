‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Brown Tweets About a Stranger Playing Multiple Women, and the Jed Comparisons Pour In

Hannah Brown is receiving backlash from her fans after a tweet she posted. The current Bachelorette tweeted a photo of a man sitting next to her on an airplane calling him out for sending multiple snaps to several women, but then taking notice to the one he said “I love you” to.

I gotta goober beside me who just snap chatted about 50 chicks in a minute. impressive. but the one you just sent “I love you too”, and I’m assuming is the former owner of the dumb hair tie on your wrist would not be as impressed. pic.twitter.com/WVMGniTPkB — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 10, 2019

After the recent controversy with Bachelorette front-runner Jed Wyatt, fans were quick to attack.

“Don’t you just hate guys that have girlfriends, but act single? The worst,” one person wrote.

Someone else said, “PLEASE make some Bachelorette-esque comment in which you tell him you’ve dated 30 people at once — and then be like what’s your record, bro?”

Another fan of the popular reality series said, “Jed finally got rid of tired brown lamb skin jacket and decided to get comfy in sweats on a plane?”

Another person asked, “Weren’t [you] dating like like 25 guys???”

“You sure it wasn’t Jed?” another user asked.

Wyatt took a lot of heat after his former girlfriend, Haley Stevens, came forward to tell fans that she and the Nashville singer were together for four months before he landed a spot on the show. She admitted that he did tell her about the fact that he tried out for the reality series but assured her she had nothing to worry about when he left for Los Angeles, even saying “I love you” to Stevens.

Stevens says she’s kept up with spoilers and realized, she may not be getting her boyfriend back as soon as she had hoped. Up until recently, Wyatt stayed quiet, but now he has a few words for his fans and haters.

“Hi ya’ll. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. It goes beyond what is said online.”

He continued to share that his family has received threats and although it may seem “harmless” he reminds them that he and the rest of the cast are “real people.” He also went on to thank those who haven’t passed judgement towards him or his family and ended on a positive note.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.