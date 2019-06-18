‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Slams Her Men During Emotional Rant: ‘Stay in Your Freaking Lane’

Hannah Brown has had enough of all her men! The frustrated Bachelorette struggled to see herself with any of the men on her season after drama with Luke P. spiraled out of control, causing her to break down.

After she decided to keep Luke P. around in Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, squabbling among the men broke out during the night’s cocktail party over whether the much-hated contestant lied about bringing up the other men during his one-on-one date with Hannah.

Hearing the arguing from the other room, Hannah stormed in, shocking the men with an impassioned rant about how “frustrated” she was at their petty arguing.

“Stop. I’m so frustrated about there always being fights in the house, and it’s pissing me off,” she told them.

“I’m not trying to defend him in any way,” she said of Luke P. “I’m aware of some of the s— he’s done and I said it to his face. But I’m aware that you don’t like him, OK, so I’m trying to piece it together. … I’m tired of hearing screaming about something.”

Despite the men trying to defend their behavior, Hannah wouldn’t let them get away with constantly throwing each other under the bus.

“I want to continued on with the night, but I’m frustrated as f—, so the thing I want to say to you all is stay in your freaking lane, because I’m tired of hearing screaming,” she warned before walking off.

That didn’t stop the arguing between Luke and the other men, however, prompting the Bachelorette to down her drink and head back in for round two of scolding.

“Stop the focus on [Luke P.], because I can figure that out for myself, and focus on me,” she insisted. “And know that I’m a grown a— woman, and I can decide if I want to spend my time figuring all this out or if I don’t. …Please stop pointing fingers at other people and allow me to do that. Focus on yourself and what I need from you.”

Admitting she was feeling “freaking psycho and irritated,” Hannah made sure her men knew it was all of them making her feel that way.

“None of you know anything about me and why I’m here and what makes me me and things I’ve gone through,” she said, breaking down. “So I don’t feel comfortable with any of this, because nobody even asked, because all we do is talk about stupid s—. So I don’t want to talk to anybody, because at this point, I’m really defeated from all of you.”

With some coaxing from host Chris Harrison, Hannah was able to get herself together and decide to continue on her journey, admitting all she needed was “to feel like I can share with somebody.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC