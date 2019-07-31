‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Didn’t Want to ‘Punish’ Jed Wyatt After Ending Engagement

Hannah Brown decided to keep it classy when confronting ex-fiancée Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette‘s After the Final Rose, despite it being the first time coming face-to-face with him since calling off their engagement amid claims that he still had a girlfriend when he left to film the ABC dating show.

Following Tuesday’s shocking finale, which showed Brown accepting Wyatt’s proposal, then learning of his betrayal, the Bachelorette opened up about her experience on Good Morning America.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Admitting she was “nervous” to confront Wyatt in front of a live audience after ending their relationship, Brown didn’t want to go too hard on the Nashville musician.

“Ultimately, that was not the time for me to punish him,” she explained. “I’m ready to move on and move forward. I’m excited for my future.”

And while Brown was heartbroken to learn about Wyatt’s lie, the Miss Alabama 2018 explained, “I definitely have closure on that relationship.”

“It was heartbreaking, what I’ve been through the last few months,” she continued. “But I’ve said everything I can say, and I definitely have closure on that.”

During Tuesday’s finale, Brown recalled learning that her husband-to-be had been involved with fellow Nashville musician Haley Stevens before leaving just two days after their engagement, but said Wyatt played off how serious their relationship had been. Then, when Stevens came forward publicly with her story, Brown was shocked to learn her fiancé had been less-than-honest about the whole situation.

“The extent of [the relationship] and what was withheld from me after I’ve already said ‘yes’ was not OK,” she said. “Jed has muddied the waters of our future together and it’s not what I thought I said ‘yes’ to.”

“This,” she told Wyatt, pointing to her engagement ring, “doesn’t mean the same thing. That’s not what I said ‘yes’ to.”

While Brown has ended up flying solo after her time on Bachelor Nation, she’s not giving up hope just yet, asking out runner-up Tyler Cameron on Tuesday’s finale and receiving a resounding yes.

“I know that with Tyler, he’s been so supportive and so respectful of me, not just on our journey together but even afterwards,” she said. “Our relationship was real to me and special. Everything I said I meant and I felt. It didn’t just go away. I still have feelings.”

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor