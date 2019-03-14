‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah B.’s Suitors Announced Before Premiere

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette will feature Hannah Brown as leading lady, and ABC is already getting fans prepared for what’s in store.

On Thursday, the show released photos of 33 men who will potentially be vying for Brown’s heart, though instead of full bios, only names, ages and hometowns were given. The potential contestants were revealed much earlier than any group normally is, something the show noted in its post.

“For the first time ever, we are giving you an early look at the men who may be on #TheBachelorette,” the post read. “Leave a [rose emoji] for who would get your first impression rose.”

Scroll through to see Brown’s potential list of suitors before The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on May 13.

Ben G.

Ben G., 30, Charlotte, NC

Brian B.

Brian B., 30, Louisville, KY

Cameron A.

Cameron A., 30, Austin, TX

Chasen C.

Chasen C., 27, Longview, WA

Connor J.

Connor J., 28, Newport Beach, CA

Connor S.

Connor S., 24, Dallas, TX

Daron B.

Daron B., 25, Atlanta, GA

Devin H.

Devin H., 27, Sherman Oaks, CA

Dustin K.

Dustin K., 30, Chicago, IL

Dylan B.

Dylan B., 24, San Diego, CA

Garrett P.

Garrett P., 27, Birmingham, AL

Grant E.

Grant E., 30, San Clemente, CA

Hunter J.

Hunter J., 24, Westchester, CA

Jed W.

Jed W., 25, Nashville, TN

Joe B.

Joe B., 30, Chicago, IL

Joe R.

Joe R., 27, Staten Island, NY

Joey J.

Joey J., 33, Bethesda, MD

John Paul J.

John Paul J., 24, New Carrolton, MD

Jonathan S.

Jonathan S., 27, Los Angeles, CA

Kevin F.

Kevin F., 27, Manteno, IL

Luke P.

Luke P., 24, Gainesville, GA

Luke S.

Luke S., 29, Washington DC

Matt D.

Matt D., 31, Winter Springs, FL

Matt D.

Matt D., 26, Los Gatos, CA

Matt S.

Matt S., 23, Newport Beach, CA

Matteo V.

Matteo V., 25, Atlanta, GA

Mike J.

Mike J., 31, San Antonio, TX

Peter W.

Peter W., 27, Westlake Village, CA

Ryan S.

Ryan S., 25, Philadelphia, PA

Scott A.

Scott A., 28, Chicago, IL

Thomas S.

Thomas S., 27, Southfield, MI

Tyler C.

Tyler C., 26, Jupiter, FL

Tyler G.

Tyler G., 28, Boca Raton, FL

Photo Credit: ABC