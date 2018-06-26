‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Cannot Comprehend Wayne Newton’s Face Transformation

The Bachelorette‘s latest episode saw some relationships fall apart, true colors come out and one final goodbye for Jordan Kimball and David Ravitz’s feud, but the one thing fans could not move on from was Wayne Newton’s new face.

The music legend made a surprise appearance on the reality competition series to help Bachelorette Becca Kufrin give lessons on music and romance to nine of her suitors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Connor, Garrett, Wills, John, Lincoln, Leo, Blake, Louis and Blake were taken to Newton’s estate in Las Vegas, where the 73-year-old singer has been entertaining audiences with his music for ages.

Newton made his epic first appearance on the show on horseback, greeting Kufrin and the guys at the entrance of his massive property, but fans couldn’t help but notice the singer’s appearance had changed… quite a lot.

During the episode, HollywoodLife writes, Newton showed off his private jet and runway, luxury car collection and tons of memories from his illustrious career. He even sang a snippet of his hit song “Danke Shoen.”

He then told his guests that “Music is what love is all about,” but fans were too distracted about the crooner’s seemingly being unable to move much of his face, other than his mouth.

Bachelorette fans flooded Twitter to make brutal jokes about the extent of Newton’s plastic surgeries.

Can’t believe Wayne Newton was on The Bachelorette!!!! pic.twitter.com/L4YvXvjlhf — SarahJessica Parkour (@linseytombler) June 26, 2018

Wayne Newton got outhumaned by his own wax figure. @BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/033wtOzafO — Madison Schlake (@madisonsue96) June 26, 2018

“Wayne Newton has had so much plastic surgery that his face can’t move, but you can still see the disappointment on what’s left of it,” one viewer tweeted.

Another asked, “Does Wayne Newton’s face snap on?” Another person added, “Wayne Newton’s face looks like when bank robbers put on a latex mask to conceal their identity.”

The singer has had his own iconic wax figure in the Nevada city, and some fans were wondering if there was any difference between the carbon copy and the singer’s current appearance.

One person tweeted, “Wayne Newton is at the point where you really can’t tell the difference between his actual self and his wax self at all the Vegas Museums,” while another wrote, “Well the big news of this episode of [The Bachelorette] is that Wayne Newton climbed inside his own wax figure and walks around in it like nothing’s wrong.”

Well the big news of this episode of #TheBachelorette is that Wayne Newton climbed inside his own wax figure and walks around in it like nothing’s wrong. — Ben Flajnik’s Hair (@BachelorBenHair) June 26, 2018

That has to be a robot as Wayne Newton. He has to be at least 160 years old #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/pIMmhu1jBt — Bachelor Jesus (@saveswayze) June 26, 2018

Wayne Newton’s face looks like when bank robbers put on a latex mask to conceal their identity. #TheBachelerotte pic.twitter.com/8jseiuBWAW — LibertyBill (@LBillSports) June 26, 2018

Aside from a tour of his house, Newton also took Kufrin’s suitors — whom he referred to as the Bachelorette Rat Pack — to the Aria Resort and Casino where they had to perform an original song of their creation to a (lucky?) live audience.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.