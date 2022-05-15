'The Bachelorette' Alum JoJo Fletcher Weds Jordan Rogers 6 Years After TV Engagement

✖

The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher has officially wed the recipient of her final rose, Jordan Rodgers. It's been six years since the pair got engaged during the season finale of The Bachelorette. Now, after years of having to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodgers and Fletcher can officially say that they're husband and wife.

Fletcher and Rodgers reportedly exchanged vows at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California on Saturday. Naturally, members of Bachelor Nation, including Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, came out to celebrate their big day. Becca Tilley, who appeared on the same season of The Bachelor as Fletcher, was one of the bridesmaids. The newly married couple spoke with PEOPLE about their big day, which came after they had to delay their nuptials twice during the course of the pandemic.

"It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend," Fletcher said. "Everything that's happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky." She continued, "It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are FINALLY married!!! Can't wait to start this next chapter of our life together." The former Bachelorette lead went on to describe how they planned their wedding and explained that they wanted it to be on the "traditional" side while still being "playful and fun and unique."

The couple has been waiting quite some time to say their "I do's." Fletcher and Rodgers initially met on her season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2016 and ended with him proposing. Three years later, they put their own spin on their proposal, with Rodgers asking Fletcher to marry him once again without any of the cameras around. Following their engagement, they had plans to wed in 2020. Like many others, they were forced to put their plans on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They then set a date for 2021, but they had to postpone their wedding again.

Finally, Fletcher and Rodgers were able to wed recently and, by all accounts, it was the wedding of their dreams. Now that they have taken that trip down the aisle, they're looking forward to what comes next. Fletcher said, "Jordan is everything I've always looked for in a man. I'm just so ready for this next chapter of our lives to start!"