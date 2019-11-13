‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 Premiere Date Revealed

Get ready Bachelor nation! Your favorite show is almost back and now you can mark it on your calendars because the date of the popular reality series has officially been announced. ABC revealed the date for the three-hour Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor for Monday, Jan. 6. The promo that was released Wednesday shows Peter Weber in the famous windmill that caught the attention of fans across the board after former Bachelorette Hannah Brown announced to the world that the two had slept together, not once, but a few times in there during her season as Weber competed for her heart.

The video starts by showing a plane in the sky, which is fitting since Weber is a commercial pilot, as a cover of “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone is playing in the background.

Weber is back after he flew into the hearts of millions of women when he stepped out of the limo his first night on Season 15 of The Bachelorette. Weber captured the heart of Brown and even made it to the final three up against Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt, ultimately sending Weber home as she decided between Cameron and Wyatt.

Now, Weber is taking flight in hopes of finding new love on the upcoming season as 30 women will now compete for his heart. While fans saw a more conservative side of the pilot during Brown’s season, he did tell fans a few months back that they can expect to see an “edgier” side to him this go-round.

“I’m very far from perfect and I am looking forward for this journey to start and show the girls that you’re gonna get the good, the bad and the ugly,” he confessed in an interview with Good Morning America before adding, “This pilot has some edge, I’m not gonna lie.”

He also revealed what he’s looking for in a girl by saying, “It sounds cliché but that girl is my best friend. You can wake up every single morning and just, no makeup, you are just so madly in love with her and you can’t believe you were lucky enough to find her and spend the rest of your life with her.”

The night it was announced that he would be the next Bachelor, he told host Chris Harrison, “My entire life I’ve looked forward to finding my girl, that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with… I feel like the luckiest kid ever. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me and I know it’s going to.”

The Bachelor is back in action Monday, Jan. 6 on ABC.