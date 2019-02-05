‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Colton Underwood Storms off Ahead of Thailand Rose Ceremony

The Bachelor’s trip to Thailand was filled with highs and lows for the women of Colton Underwood’s season, including one of the ladies’ first ever kiss, a shocking self-elimination and back-and-forth between Onyeka and Nicole that had Colton totally “over it.”

In Monday’s all-new episode of the ABC dating show, the former NFL player and the remaining women vying for his heart headed to Khao Lak, Thailand, hoping to form a deeper connection in the stunning Southeast Asian country.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first one-on-one date of the week gave Heather a chance to cozy up to the 26-year-old philanthropist, as they explored the coast of Thailand on a romantic boat ride. Heather has been open from the start about never having kissed anyone, but crossed that first off her list with Colton under a romantic firework show after accepting a date rose.

“It literally just felt so natural,” Heather said of the smooch. “I hoped there would be butterflies and excitement and fireworks, and literally there were fireworks!”

For the group date, 11 women—Onyeka, Nicole, Elyse, Caelynn, Tayshia, Hanna G., Hannah B., Katie, Demi, Sydney, and Kirpa—were tasked with survivalist challenges in the jungle like bringing back water and food for the group.

In the end, Hannah B. was awarded the group date rose, not only for her willingness to eat a bug in the jungle, but for her confession that she is “falling in love” with Colton.

For the second one-on-one date gave Colton chose Cassie for a sexy boat ride to a private island, admitting to being “smitten” with the speech pathologist. At the end of the night, after a heavy make out session in his bed, Colton awarded Cassie a rose.

Not everyone was feeling the love, however, with Elyse self-eliminating following a crisis of confidence in her relationship with Colton.

“For someone to just give up on me, give up on us? It’s confusing,” Colton told the camera after she said her goodbye. “That’s my worst nightmare, getting to the end of this and not being enough.”

With that weighing on the Bachelor’s mind, tensions were high in the house, only to be made worse when Onyeka confronted him about Nicole’s intentions, which she told him were to “get out of Miami” by being on the show. While it was ultimately determined that Onyeka had been misinformed about what Nicole said, the drama was taking a toll on Nicole, who broke down over having lies told about her to the man she was pursuing.

In the end, after a heated back and forth between the women got Colton involved in the yelling, the Bachelor stormed off before deciding to send home both Onyeka and Nicole, eliminating that whole situation from the house altogether.

“I’m over it,” he said to himself, before a “to be continued…” placard appeared.

Who will Colton send home in next week’s rose ceremony?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC