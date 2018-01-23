This ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Is Quickly Becoming This Season’s Villain

It may only be the fourth week of this season of The Bachelor, but Bachelor Nation is already totally over Krystal.

The raspy-voiced 29-year-old fitness instructor from San Diego may spend her free time feeding the homeless, but fans have quickly tired of her aggressive tactics in trying to win Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart.

Although the first episode of the show had fans thinking Chelsea and her “I’m a mother” routine would be the villain of this season, Krystal has distinguished herself quickly as the house’s least favorite bachelorette.

Not only has the season’s villain interrupted nearly every other contestant while they try to spend their time with Luyendyk, but has declared the other women are “living in a false reality” for thinking they have a chance with the 36-year-old race car driver.

But in Monday’s episode, her possessiveness over the Bachelor really set fans against Krystal, as she freaked out when Luyendyk spent time with the other women, as per the premise of the show.

“Honestly part of me looks around and sees the desperation, and I know it’s on moments like these on group dates where I have to make my time with him, but there’s a lot of people here,” she told the camera.

Later, she said watching Luyendyk with other women is “exhausting to watch” because of her deep connection with the gray-haired hunk.

“I just hope Arie sees through all the bulls—,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m going to say, but whatever I do, I’m sure it’s going to be perfect.”

Krystal’s co-stars also aren’t feeling her mesh with the group, criticizing her for being “condescending” and making fun of her constant whisper-talking.

“She just feels so ingenuine in everything,” Caroline told the camera. “Every toast she gives is like, take your lips off his a—.”

Later, Krystal told Luyendyk that she feels “ostracized” by the other women in the house because of their “insecurities,” and pulling aside Caroline and Tia to confront them about what she thought was them making fun of her earlier.

“Do you spend your time talking about us?” Tia fired back. “You’re not even aware of how you make everyone else feel.”

Fans immediately declared Krystal cancelled.

A woman on #TheBachelor condescendingly describing another woman as “living in a false reality” makes me giggle. — Angie Torvik (@Torvanaro) January 23, 2018

Every time Krystal talks, an angel loses its wings. Why is everything she says said like a question??? #thebachelor @BachelorABC — Amy Painter (@AmyNPainter) January 23, 2018

If Krystal is the voice of reason we are all in trouble! #thebachelor — Emily Rhodes (@EmilyHRhodes) January 23, 2018

Krystal doesn’t even have to speak and I’ll be annoyed with her on my screen. #TheBachelor — Tabitha Tiefenthaler (@tabithatief6) January 23, 2018

Instead of eyeballs Krystal has demon narcissist orbs #TheBachelor — Mary S. (@MamaNoosh) January 23, 2018

Photo credit: ABC