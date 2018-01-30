‘The Bachelor’ Features One of Its Weirdest Make out Scenes Yet, and Twitter Loves It

The infamous jet ski make out session is here, Bachelor Nation.

During Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. took on Fort Lauderdale, Florida with the remaining women, calling the city a great place to “fall in love.”

During his first one-on-one date of the evening, the race care driver chose Chelsea, who has been vocal about deserving more time with Arie due to the fact she’s a single mother, to spend a romantic day on an expensive yacht with him.

After a brief discussion of boat sizes, Chelsea drops a groan-worthy line about her date in a confessional interview.

“I’m on a dream boat,” the 29-year-old real estate executive assistant said. “But I’m also with a dream boat.”

It’s then that the duo takes to the sea on a pair of jet skis. But they only need one, we guess, as Chelsea climbs aboard the gray-haired hunk’s vehicle to make out with him mid-jet ski.

Watching two people make out on a jet ski is a weird sight most people wouldn’t imagine they’d have to endure on their TV screens.

Maybe Lauren B. said it best: “I don’t wish ill on anybody, but watching Chesea making out with him makes me feel kind of nauseous.”

Twitter had its share of thoughts as well:

I missed the first 7 minutes. But made it just in time for the hyped up jet ski gross slow kiss. #TheBachelor — Stacey Turnbull (@stacebulls) January 30, 2018

Chelsea and Arie, this is very unsafe. #TheBachelor — RestingBitchFace (@RstingBtchFce) January 30, 2018

Ari’s hands should be on the jet ski! That’s just dangerous! #TheBachelor — Cats And Box Wine (@CatsAndBoxWine) January 30, 2018

Sorry, but it seems SUPER unsafe to make out on a moving jet ski…#TheBachelor #Januarie pic.twitter.com/qcPoVZt1LG — Marla Jacob (@marlajacob) December 12, 2017

Others took issue with her lame line about the “dream boat.”

“I’m on a dream boat.. but I’m also with a dream boat.” Me and my bf simultaneously go- Oh my God. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/37U3sVRsry — Teresa Guidry (@teresaguidry) January 30, 2018

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.