‘The Bachelor’: Deandra Wears a Windmill in Callback to Peter Weber’s Infamous Night With Hannah Brown

The Bachelor star Peter Weber might want to put behind his infamous windmill night from Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season behind him, but the producers certainly do not want him to forget. In the early part of the three-hour Bachelor season premiere, contestant Deandra Kanu dressed as a windmill when she arrived to meet Weber. This was just one of a handful of references to Peter’s night in a windmill with Hannah.

Deandra showed up to the Bachelor mansion in a red dress, with windmill blades attached to her back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have one question for your… are you ready for round five?” Deandra asked.

“Round five? Stepping it up!” Peter said.

“Him and Hannah had some fun in a windmill like four times, so I thought that I would take it to the next level,” Deandra told the camera.

During Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, Hannah revealed that they had sex four times the night they were in a windmill. It instantly became a memorable part of the franchise’s history, and Chris Harrison promised there would be plenty of references to windmills this season.

“I’m telling everybody — just get over the fact we’re leaning into the windmills, we’re leaning into all aviation jokes, whether it’s mile high, turbulence — you’re gonna get it all,” Harrison told Good Morning America.

Deandra, 23, is listed as a home car coordinator from Plano, Texas, according to her official ABC bio. She was born in Texas, but was raised in Maine. She also spent time in Nigeria, where her father is from. She grew up with 10 siblings and is back to calling Texas home.

“Deandra has been in one serious relationship in her life and is ready to find her forever,” Deandra’s bio reads. “She’s looking for someone to be as loyal to her as she would be to them and wants a man who will kill a spider for her as she runs away screaming. Deandra also says that any man she commits to must be willing to spend the holidays with her family, as that time of year is non-negotiable. They go all out and will have an extra seat at the table this year in case Deandra comes home hand in hand with Peter!”

The contestant is a graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio. Deandra also has a YouTube channel, where she posted lifestyle videos and attracted more than 840 followers. The channel is dormant though, as Deandra has not published a new video in six months.

Deandra also has more than 5,000 followers on Instagram.

“HURRRISEREEE AND SHINNNEEEE because it’s [Bachelor] MONDAY,” Deandra wrote on Instagram. “Thinking about all the love [Peter] receives from PETERS ANGELS aka us night one. Sit down because it’s going to be a bumpy flight.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor