‘The Bachelor’: Colton Underwood Tracks Down Cassie Randolph After Dumping All the Other Women

Bachelor Colton Underwood took a risk and laid it all on the line for Cassie Randolph—and that risk paid off!

In Tuesday’s conclusion of the ABC finale, Colton confronted the woman who had dumped him after telling her fellow two finalists, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, that he wanted to be with Cassie.

“I love Cassie, but Cassie broke up with me, and right now I have nobody,” he said, preparing to see Cassie for the first time since their break up prompted the infamous fence jump. “I said goodbye to Tayshia and Hannah for a chance to be with Cassie.”

A shocked Cassie didn’t expect to see Colton at her door, but she especially didn’t expect to hear he had quit his pursuit of love in order to be with her.

“Watching you walk away the other night was the hardest thing I ever had to watch, and that’s why I sacrificed and gave up everything,” Colton told her. “I’m not sitting here asking for marriage at the end of this, I’m sitting here asking for a chance to take it day by day and figure it out.”

After realizing that her ex had thrown the entire Bachelor rule book out the window for her, Cassie stuttered, “This is crazy! This is really crazy. I can’t believe you did that.”

She then confessed that since breaking up with the former NFL player, she had been “trying to rationalize a lot of things,” saying she felt Tayshia and Hannah were “further along” in their relationship with Colton.

“I didn’t know if I would get there, and I didn’t know if I did get there if it would be real, because I don’t think necessarily all the time what you feel is what you should feel, and I just wanted to be sure.”

Cassie added that it was “really hard” to call things off with Colton, but felt like she didn’t want to deprive him of a wife and family at the end of the process.

“I don’t want you to give up things,” she told him. “I feel like in the future, that could make you resent me too.”

Colton didn’t agree, however: “In my opinion, that’s part of a relationship—sacrifice, compromise, that’s all things you do when you love someone.”

Admitting she was “still confused,” Cassie continued, “I don’t know what I’m ready for, but I feel good right now though.”

“I’m so overwhelmed,” she added to the camera as the couple took off to Spain to meet Colton’s family. “I can’t believe this is happening. I don’t know what to expect—I’m gonna take it one day at a time, one step at a time. I guess I’ll figure it out as I go.”

Photo credit: ABC