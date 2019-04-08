‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Reveals When He Will Propose to Cassie Randolph

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood has revealed when he will propose to girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

While in attendance at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday evening, Underwood was asked about the prospect of a proposal.

“Honestly, if I was a betting man I would say it would happen within the next year, yes,” he replied, per Entertainment Tonight.

Underwood has been singing Randolph’s praises quite a lot lately, with the reality TV star recently posting on Instagram about how he is “proud” of her.

“I’m proud of you. Throughout this whirlwind of a last week you have balanced so much… from spending all 5 hours on the plane working on school work to staying up late to take quizzes with the flu…you continue to work hard and deserve everything this world has to offer,” he wrote.

Underwood and Randolph’s relationship has been quite a roller coaster, with Randolph leaving The Bachelor entirely after telling Underwood that she wasn’t ready to be with him.

What followed was one of the most dramatic moments The Bachelor has ever filmed, when a heartbroken Underwood took off running and jumped over a fence while cameras rolled. He later opened up about the moment and explained what was going through his head.

“Just because you’re the Bachelor doesn’t mean you’re protected from heartbreak or you’re automatically guaranteed a relationship at the end of this,” he said.

“It caught me off guard, and I fought for it with everything that I had. I throw out every unwritten rule of The Bachelor that there is — you’ve never seen a Bachelor say, ‘Hey, it’s you,’ when other women are still there,” Underwood added. “You see the fight, so it was tough; it was hard.”

“While you guys get to see this TV show, this is my life,” he also said. “So I’m not going to make a rash decision, and I’m not going to do something that is going to have an impact on the rest of my life unless I’m sure about it.”

When the smoked cleared, Underwood chose not to choose either of the other remaining two women, as he was able to work things out with Randolph.