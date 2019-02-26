‘The Bachelor’: Colton Underwood Jumps out of a Plane in Trust Test With Tayshia

It was not quite jumping over a fence, but this week’s episode of The Bachelor had Colton Underwood meeting the parents of the four remaining bachelorettes and one visit was surprisingly more dangerous than others.

While visiting Tayshia Adams in Santa Ana, California, Colton took to the skies before visiting her parents in an effort to test his trust in her.

Once Colton arrived, Tayshia blindfolded him and drove him to an airfield. On the way there, Colton grew anxious as it was the first time he was in a car with her driving. Once they got there, Colton saw the word “skydiving” written on a plane and immediately said something that was bleeped.

Colton said this was payback for taking her bungee jumping.

“I’m f–ing terrified,” Colton told the safety guide.

Before they jumped, Tayshia admitted even she was nervous. She is afraid of heights too, and she could feel Colton shaking.

“God, please let me survive this fall,” Colton prayed before the jump. “I still have to lose my virginity. I don’t know what I’m missing. I heard it’s really good. Amen.”

Colton screamed his head off as he jumped, but they both landed safely and kissed on the ground.

“This is one hell of a date,” Colton told Tayshia.

Actual footage of #TheBachelor film crew having to jump out of the plane to film Colton pic.twitter.com/RvlKZ6xTZ5 — ParrotNoir (@ParrotNoir) February 26, 2019

“You’re bringing out a different side of me that I absolutely love,” Tayshia told him later. “And, that being said, I just feel like, this whole thing has made me realize I am falling in love with you and I do appreciate you so much and I want you to know that.”

“I want to let you know that after our time in Colorado, I think the moment you left my apartment, I realized I was falling in love with you too,” Colton replied before they kissed again.

That night, Tayshia introduced Colton to her parents, with a bouquet of flowers in his hand. It was the first time Tayshia took home a guy since her divorce, a fact that Colton understood meant he had to make a great impression.

During her one-on-one with her mother, Tayshia said she believes Colton is different than her ex-husband. However, Tayshia’s father was tougher for Colton to crack. Tayshia’s father grilled him on how he could think he is falling in love with more than one woman at a time.

Tayshia’s father said he appreciated Colton opening up to him, but he stopped short of giving his full blessing to marry his daughter at first. Later on, just before the two left, her father finally gave his blessing.

