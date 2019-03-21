‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph Reveal Relationship Status After Spending the Night Together

After Colton Underwood promised to take things “day by day” with Cassie Randolph, eschewing engagement in favor of a less serious relationship, The Bachelor couple is still keeping things more casual than most Bachelor Nation pairs.

In Tuesday’s season finale of the ABC dating show, the couple met with host Chris Harrison to address their relationship status for the first time since Colton won Cassie back, breaking up with fellow finalists Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams to prove how serious he was about the woman who left him and prompted the infamous fence jump.

After the two met Colton’s parents and finally went on their Fantasy Suite date — where the former NFL player said viewers could “use your imagination” as to what went down, the couple told Harrison that while they were “super in love,” they had yet to get engaged or move in together.

“It’s definitely something we’ve talked about,” Cassie said when asked about possible engagement plans.

“Matt Randolph’s holding me back right now,” Colton joked of Cassie’s dad, who refused to give him his blessing for their possible wedding during Hometown dates. The Bachelor star added that he planned on asking her father again before asking for Cassie’s hand in marriage, but “We’re enjoying dating right.”

Looking back on their journey, Cassie explained, “I don’t regret anything that happened, because it got me where I am now, and I’m so happy, and we’re so happy together.”

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t think their relationship could have developed differently in the season had she opened herself up to the possibility emotionally.

“At the same time, looking back, I know I felt a certain way towards him, and I didn’t say it, so I’m giving myself another chance,” she admitted.

The couple looked to be head over heels for one another, with Colton even awarding Cassie the final rose she missed out on after his unconventional move.

As for whether Colton is still a virgin, the reality personality played it coy with his response yet again.

“I will say, heading into the Fantasy Suites, I wasn’t thinking about anything but fighting for our relationship,” he told Harrison. “And I know i’ve been very open and candid about my virginity, but since there are two of us now in this relationship, this is something we’re going to keep to ourselves.”

“I’m gonna take that as a ‘Yes,’” Harrison quipped.

Photo credit: ABC