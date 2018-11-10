‘The Bachelor’ Angora Hills Mansion Burns in California Wildfire

The Agoura Hills mansion where ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is burning during the California wildfires.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that flames from the Woolsey Fire are moving closer to the house. The lower house, which The Bachelor team uses as production headquarters, has already been destroyed.

The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and ABC reality chief Rob Mills both tweeted about the mansion being in danger.

“Pray for Malibu— and #TheBachelor Mansion,” Fleiss wrote, alongside a photo of the fire.

“Thinking of the people of Malibu and yes #TheBachelor Mansion is in grave danger as well,” Mills added.

The Bachelor is now filming its spring 2019 season, starring Colton Underwood. However, the show was not filming at the mansion, THR reported.

The 7,500-square-foot mansion is located on 10 acres of land. It is owned by Marshall Haraden, whose family leaves the mansion so ABC can film their shows.

ABC started using the home, which was built in 2005, in 2007. It is mostly used during the first part of each season, when contestants live there. As the number of contestants shrink, the show usually moves to different locations so Haraden’s family can move back in.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the Woolsey Fire has now grown to over 35,000 acres. In the past 24 hours, authorities have ordered evacuations for more than 200,000 residents in Malibu, Calabasas, Westlake Village and Agoura Hills. The fire has been moving quickly thanks to the Santa Ana Winds.

In Ventura Country, about 78,000 people were evacuated from Ventura Country alone from 21,000 homes and businesses, officials said.

“We notified everyone in Thousand Oaks from the Los Angeles County Line to Highway 23 south along Highway 101, Lake Sherwood, and all of the canyon areas to the beach,” Sgt. Eric Buschow with the Ventura County Sherrif’s Office told the Daily News.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials told residents in the Hidden Hills, Malibu and Malibu Canyon area east to Topanga Canyon Road to evacuate. Residents in Monte Nido and Topanga Canyon were also asked to evacuate.

The Woolsey Fire has also had an impact on celebrities who live in the area. Several members of the Kardashian family live in Calabasas and have evacuated their homes. Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home was reportedly burned, but she confirmed she is safe.

The Paramount Ranch’s historic Western Town set, which has been in use since 1927, was also burned. The set was most recently used for HBO’s Westworld.

The Bachelor Season 23 will start in January 2019 on ABC.

