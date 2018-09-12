‘The Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton Arrested for Domestic Violence

The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton was arrested for domestic violence after a reported altercation with boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in Las Vegas early Monday morning, TMZ reports.

Stanton was in Vegas to celebrate a friend’s bachelorette party and the group was at The Encore at the time of the incident. Security received a noise complaint and visited the room when Jacobs began talking to the guard.

Stanton reportedly tried to intervene and shoved Jacobs, prompting security to call the police. At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a battery domestic violence call at the hotel, PEOPLE reports. Authorities state that upon arrival, a physical altercation took place between Stanton and Jacobs.

The reality star was arrested on one count of battery domestic violence and booked at Clark County Detention Center. She was released on Monday.

Stanton first appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor as well as Bachelor in Paradise. On that show, the mom of two got engaged to Josh Murray but the couple later split.

After her arrest, Stanton released a statement in which she said she was “ashamed” and “embarrassed.”

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department,” Stanton’s rep, Steve Honig, told PEOPLE. “Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance.”

Honig said that Stanton only intended to give Jacobs a “playful shove” but understands that “the police still had to do their job.” He added that the reality star had had “a few drinks.”

“That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” Honig said. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job.”

“Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands,” he added.

E! News shares that Stanton and Jacobs, a pro volleyball player, have been dating since the spring. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bachelor alum posted a photo to her Instagram Story of herself and a man appearing to be Jacobs on board a plane.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @amanda_stantonn