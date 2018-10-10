Teresa Giudice Once Asked Donald Trump to Support Husband Joe Before His Prison Sentence

Teresa Giudice reportedly asked Donald Trump to vouch for her husband Joe in an effort to get him a lighter prison sentence for his fraud charges.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star reportedly reached out to Trump months before Joe started serving his 41-month sentence — and long before Trump became President of the United States — and asked to write a character letter.

According to TMZ, Giudice and Trump were close friends after she participated in the fifth season of Celebrity Apprentice, though her attempts to get a good word from the business man proved unsuccessful. Sources told the outlet that Trump’s office sent a letter back to the reality star saying they were not able to advocate for Joe, wishing them luck in their ongoing legal battles.

The new report comes hours after news broke that Joe, who is reaching the end of his prison sentence, has been ordered by a judge in immigration court to go back to his home country of Italy when he is released.

Giudice is reportedly holding out hope that her husband will win an appeal allowing him to stay in the United States, though things seem to not be looking to good in that regard.

“The deportation has always been a thing in the back of the family’s mind, but now it’s a harsh reality,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The deportation news might lead the couple to an official separation, as reports say Giudice has no intention of leaving the country to be with her husband should he be deported.

“As much as Teresa said she would live in Italy with Joe in the past, that most likely won’t happen as her father is in the States, and so is her family and friends,” they said. “If Joe doesn’t win the appeal, his relationship with Teresa is in question.”

Giudice and Joe were indicted on 39 counts of fraud and tax charges back in 2013. Giudice pleaded guilty to four counts, while Joe did for five. In October 2014, Giudice was sentenced to 15 months in prison and Joe to 41 months.

Giudice was released after 11 months in December 2015, serving her sentence first so their children would not be without both their parents at the same time. The couple shares 17-year-old daughter Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania and 9-year-old Audriana.

“Teresa and Joe both felt they could do their time and then be free to continue their lives, but this is a game changer for them,” the source said. “Their lives will never be the same. Teresa’s closest friends often wondered how Teresa and Joe lived so well even after their trouble. Nothing seemed to make sense, they didn’t alter their lifestyle at all. This news was a shock to Teresa mostly because she could never face this as an option in their lives.”